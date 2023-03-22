It’s not every day that news becomes a source of humour for people. But this is what happened during a report about South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle. The anchor struggled with the proper pronunciation of the South African ministers for over two minutes before calling it a day. FYI, the video was actually a spoof posted by comedian Mr G on March 7. The video soon caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, who was left in splits by the clip. The Mahindra Group chairman also had a special wish – he hoped Indian television could be this “entertaining”. Anand Mahindra’s post has left a ton of Twitter users delighted.

In the video, Mr G started off well but soon began to struggle with the pronunciation of the names. He kept a straight face while he fumbled with the names of the South African cabinet members, tendering apologies to his audience if he took too long for a particular minister. At the end of the clip, the comedian said, “I beg your pardon. These names are really difficult. I think we have to take a short break."

Anand Mahindra wrote, “Can someone PLEASE tell me this is a comedy show and not a real news bulletin. Either way, I wish our TV was this entertaining.”

Watch:

Can someone PLEASE tell me this is a comedy show and not a real news bulletin. Either way, I wish our TV was this entertaining… pic.twitter.com/8BadD9xXui— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 20, 2023

The hilarious video left Twitter users in splits, with many being unable to tell the difference between the spoof video and real news bulletins. Some even speculated that the writer of the news report probably had some grudge against the anchor. “The news writer must surely have some grudges against the reader! He knew the anchor would not be able to pronounce them and embarrass himself in front of the audience. It just happened that way,” a comment read.

The writer of these news has surely got some grudges against the reader !!! Knew the reader would not be able to pronounce them and embarrass himself in front of the audience. & It just happened that way 😅🤣— Nirbhay (@NirbhayShah) March 20, 2023

Others pitied the news anchor.

I pity the news reader had a tough day with these announcements. 🤣— సురేష్‌ నగరకంటి (@SureshNagaraka1) March 21, 2023

Some people were able to guess that it was a spoof. “This guy is a comedian as well and has this unique way of presenting News. Maybe he was just playing his comic side," a viewer quipped.

This guy is a comedian as well and has this unique way of presenting News. Maybe he was just playing his comic side.— Abhishek Yadav (@abhics04) March 21, 2023

Others wondered what the anchor did after the break.

😂😄 good one ! but wondering what he did after taking short break. Did he prepare well and Re- presented the news 🤔 😄— rajeev26 (@raajiv26) March 20, 2023

“This seems to be real news turned into comedy,” a person commented.

This seems to be real news turned into comedy.— Rajeev Nair (@nair_n94971768) March 20, 2023

A few individuals sided with the comedian and said such difficult names were common in South Africa.

Its common in SA sir. Most of the names are Zulu names which are hard to pronounce. Even their present Mr Zuma struggles to pronounce some words. Its difficult to pronounce the names…..imagine being in a school 😛😛😛🤣🤣🤣— SNayak (@SukeshNayak1) March 20, 2023

The clip has received nearly 8 lakh views so far.

