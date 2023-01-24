CHANGE LANGUAGE
BUZZ » 'Core Memory': Brother Gets Same Book His Sister Borrowed from Library 16 Years Ago
2-MIN READ

'Core Memory': Brother Gets Same Book His Sister Borrowed from Library 16 Years Ago

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 15:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter user's wholesome story involving her brother and a library book is going viral. (Credits: Twitter/@SanaRGondal)

A Twitter user shared a wholesome story of her little brother borrowing the same book from the school library that she had taken out 16 years ago.

A Twitter user shared a “full circle" moment that she had with her little brother. The OP, Sana, borrowed a book from her school library back in 2006 and till 2022, only two others seemed to have borrowed it. Last year, her little brother borrowed the same book. Both of their names were almost back to back on the book receipt. He seemed to have borrowed the book again this year.

“In 2006 I borrowed this book from my school library and my lil brother happened to borrow the same in 2022 And not many people wanted this book in between it seems," Sana wrote in a tweet. People admired the wholesomeness and also appreciated the sibling duo borrowing books in an age when people seldom go to libraries.

It made many people nostalgic, who shared anecdotes from when they used to go to their school libraries.

It’s certainly a “core memory" moment for the little brother and a road down memory lane for the sister.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
