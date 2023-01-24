A Twitter user shared a “full circle" moment that she had with her little brother. The OP, Sana, borrowed a book from her school library back in 2006 and till 2022, only two others seemed to have borrowed it. Last year, her little brother borrowed the same book. Both of their names were almost back to back on the book receipt. He seemed to have borrowed the book again this year.

“In 2006 I borrowed this book from my school library and my lil brother happened to borrow the same in 2022 And not many people wanted this book in between it seems," Sana wrote in a tweet. People admired the wholesomeness and also appreciated the sibling duo borrowing books in an age when people seldom go to libraries.

It made many people nostalgic, who shared anecdotes from when they used to go to their school libraries.

In 2006 I borrowed this book from my school library and my lil brother happened to borrow the same in 2022 And not many people wanted this book in between it seems. pic.twitter.com/BQhh6Ios2u— SRG (@SanaRGondal) January 22, 2023

My sister now borrows most of the same books I used to read at her age it's always so wholesome and nostalgic seeing my name https://t.co/6hQV2CtSMT— I (@israaaaas) January 23, 2023

Memories unlocked. Good times. We had such a cool library across the street when we were kids. Used to spend like 4hrs almost daily throughout the summer vacations in the kids section. Even read the Disney series that were in Spanish. Lmao https://t.co/NP6NwMn3jQ— Fasih Khalil Ur Rehman (@affable_lad) January 22, 2023

what a core memory. library card n all https://t.co/oW3pCi9MYF— (ง︡'-'︠)ง (@frankie_ramdyal) January 22, 2023

Once, someone told me a story in childhood (no idea if it's really from the book) but somehow, since then, it's stuck in my memory.Once Alice was lost in the wonderland and there were two paths in-front of her. Confused she asked the Cheshire Cat, "Which path should I take?" https://t.co/XUzJggdrMH — Brutus (@Huzzaah_) January 22, 2023

Filling up my book account page in library was a really obsession for me. I was the only child they had to give more space to in the register (physical notebook times) and that was such a big moment for me omg. I loves getting books issued from the library https://t.co/qF5t9QiXGB— Stopcallingmeihaveanxiety (@abayyaarkya) January 22, 2023

It’s certainly a “core memory" moment for the little brother and a road down memory lane for the sister.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here