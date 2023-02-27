The internet is teeming with unusual food recipes that are gaining popularity. These recipes often incorporate unexpected combinations, such as Thumbs Up Panipuri, Rasgulla Chai, Ice Cream Dosa, and Idli Kulfi. Some even combine two different cuisines, like the Vada Pav Pizza. However, not all of these recipes are well-received. The latest controversial creation is Cotton Candy Ice Cream, which has left some Desi foodies feeling disgusted and questioning its appeal.

In a recent Instagram reel, a woman demonstrated how to make Cotton Candy Ice Cream using neither the ice nor the cream. She began by coating a paper cup with chocolate syrup and freezing it for five minutes. Next, she added pink cotton candy to the cup, followed by more chocolate syrup. Finally, she inserted a candy stick and froze the concoction for a while. The video has since gone viral as many Indian food enthusiasts found the recipe unappetising and far from “chill".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shorts with me (@shortswithme25)

Thus, users expressed their disapproval of the dessert, with one claiming “ice cream left the chat," while another points out, “She call it ice cream but there is neither ice nor cream.” A third user questions, “How this become an icecream??” and a fourth voices their dissent by declaring themselves the “dislike button" for the post.

Recently, a video featuring Ice Cream Panipuri has gained traction on social media, but not everyone is a fan of the unorthodox twist to the popular street snack. The footage showed a food vendor adding vanilla-flavored ice cream to Panipuri and enhancing its taste with three distinct syrups. The vendor completes the dish by giving it a final garnish with a mixture. While some viewers found the unique combination intriguing, others were put off by the idea of mixing the two distinct flavors.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here