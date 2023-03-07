Could Mother Earth Help Save the Planet With Songwriter Credits?

Environmental activism has been mostly marginally represented in the music industry for many decades, but attitudes are changing in the sector, thanks to climate-aware artists and professionals. Some of them have even recently announced that they intend to credit the Earth as a songwriter in future musical compositions. This original initiative is intended to help raise money to fund the fight against climate change through royalties. It is supported by award-winning musicians such as Brian Eno, Jacob Collier, Anna Calvi, Dominic Maker and Kai Campos of the duo Mount Kimbie, Erland Cooper and producer Fraser T Smith, according to the Guardian.

Norwegian singer Aurora is also involved. She noted that Earth will be a prominent contributor to her upcoming, fourth album, which will follow the acclaimed “The Gods We Can Touch." “[It’s] an album about interconnectedness and the art of coexistence. There is no greater teacher than Mother Earth. There is no greater home, or provider. There is no better place than Earth. And that is why I want to make this whole album with Mother Nature as a co-writer, because without her, there wouldn’t be any such thing as music," she told the British publication.

EarthPercent is behind this unique initiative. This association aims to raise 100 million dollars by 2030, in order to reduce the carbon footprint of the music industry. Several reports have highlighted the environmental cost of the sector. Energy and environmental consultants Eneris estimated in a 2011 study that the average carbon footprint of a 50,000-person festival amounts to 1,000 tons of CO2 equivalent, the equivalent of 400 round trips from Paris to New York by plane. The British thinktank Julie’s Bicycle claims that 540,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions result each year because of UK music purchases and concerts.

Making the fight against global warming “a top priority"

All these figures attest to the fact that the unbridled growth of the music industry is no longer adapted to the climate challenges of our time. “Our future depends on us having a healthy planet. But our actions are severely damaging the environment. We need to act now to keep our planet and communities clean, healthy and thriving for future generations," said Brian Eno, co-founder of EarthPercent, on the organization’s website.

EarthPercent has formed two panels of experts, one American and one international, to brainstorm concrete initiatives to support the music industry in its ecological transition, and, more generally, to preserve nature and secure “climate justice and fair environmental stewardship."

Other organizations such as Music Declares Emergency and The Green Room are also committed to spurring the industry to adopt better practices. They can count on the support of many artists and music professionals, as well as on the support of music fans. Indeed, music fans are far more concerned about climate change than people who don’t consider themselves music enthusiasts, according to a 2022 survey by the University of Glasgow. The majority of them (54%) agree that “tackling climate change should be a top priority now, above other issues," compared to 47% of the study’s participants who do not define themselves as music fans. Proof that it is more than urgent for the music industry to become more sustainable.

