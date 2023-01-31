It’s been a never-ending battle of people demanding their basic needs to be fulfilled. Come women, when fall prey to inefficient period health facilities in public places as the concerned authorities have always turned a blind eye to them. Be it movie theatres or airports, the possibility of finding women’s sanitary products is next to none. This is what happened to a woman whose friend got her period while visiting PVR and they couldn’t find any sanitary pads or a vending machine to help them out. She took to Twitter to share about the incident which has since gone viral as netizens couldn’t agree more.

Twitter user, @krispycrabb, shared a ‘random’ story of what happened when she and her friend found no period sanitary napkins at a movie hall. “I was at PVR this morning for a movie with a friend. She got her period randomly and couldn’t find any sanitary pads or products at PVR,” she wrote. The woman then called out how underprivileged our country is when it comes to ‘period health and accessibility’. She rightly asked, “How is it that public spaces have not yet adapted and considered setting up stations that hold sanitary products?” Indeed, this a question that every woman wishes to ask at least once in their lifetime, after all, this is how it is!

This is just a random story but it made me think ? I was at PVR this morning for a movie with a friend. She got her period randomly and couldn’t find any sanitary pads or products at PVR.— peanut (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

It just strikes me how underdeveloped we are in terms of period health and accessibility. How is it that public spaces have not yet adapted and considered setting up stations that hold sanitary products?— peanut (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

The woman then remarked how none of the staff members or janitors could help them out. It then made her ponder about the ‘change that needs to be spoken as well as implemented’. “Public spaces should have facilities that cater towards periods ! It’s just a small step but would go a long way. I couldn’t stop thinking about the staff at PVR as well and how they could also benefit from installation of a simple vending machine,” she concluded. Tagging PVR Cinema, she highlighted how public places such as malls, parks, libraries, schools, restaurants, etc., should also pay due consideration to this important matter.

Anyway we asked around in the washroom, staff members, and janitors if they could help us out but no luck. I think it’s high time that this change needs to be spoken of as well as implemented.— peanut (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

Public spaces should have facilities that cater towards periods ! It’s just a small step but would go a long way. I couldn’t stop thinking about the staff at PVR as well and how they could also benefit from installation of a simple vending machine.— peanut (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

This even made other ladies share their own incidents that made them question India’s healthcare system. “Remember seeing an empty sanitary pad station at the Mumbai airport recently, and having the same thought. It basically boils down to how women basic issues are deprioritised,” wrote a user while another one stated, “Before airports got vending machines - between security check and walking to my gate, I got my period & were no pharmacies anywhere at the Mumbai international airport. Not one bathroom attendant could help. I had to use tissues. Thankfully it was only a 3 hour flight.”

Remember seeing an empty sanitary pad station at the Mumbai airport recently, and had the same thought. It basically boils down to how women basic issues are deprioritised.— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) January 30, 2023

Women health are always taken for a toss in the country. Famous public spots are not specially abled friendly as well.— #Anish (@moviebeing) January 30, 2023

Before airports got vending machines - between security check and walking to my gate, I got my period & were no pharmacies anywhere at the Mumbai international airport. Not one bathroom attendant could help. I had to use tissues. Thankfully it was only a 3 hour flight.— Roxanne D’souza (@Head2Heels_) January 30, 2023

Don’t you think it’s high time for authorities to consider women’s health and suffice their basic needs?

