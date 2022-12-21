CHANGE LANGUAGE
5-MIN READ

Couple Dances to 'Sajana Ji Vari Vari' But Internet is Intrigued By Ladies in The Background

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 16:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Couple Dances to 'Sajana Ji Vari Vari'. (Image: Twitter/nupur.chitale)

Couple Dances to 'Sajana Ji Vari Vari'. (Image: Twitter/nupur.chitale)

While the video highlights the group’s dance to the peppy song, it is hard to miss the three women behind them.

If you have also seen a group of people gossiping at one corner of a party, you will totally relate to this viral clip. A video of people enthusiastically grooving to the tunes of the popular upbeat song Sajna Ji Vari Vari has surfaced online. By the looks of it, they are dancing like no one’s watching them.

While the video highlights the group’s dance to the peppy song, it is hard to miss the three women behind them. One can see the ladies having an animated conversation with dramatic hand gestures. The now-viral video has garnered massive engagement. It has received over six lakh views. As per the caption, it was shot in New Delhi on Diwali, October 24. Netizens, who are more interested in women’s gossip in the background, swamped the comments section with ROFL reactions. One user commented, “There’s so much going on in this video.” While some Instagram users regarded the trio as the “main characters.”

Meanwhile, in September, a couple managed to spark a craze on social media with their impeccable dance movies. Their video went crazy viral and obtained massive love from the netizens. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing in sync on the empty streets at night which seems to have been shot from the roof. The couple appeared to be totally unaware that they were being recorded. Their dance steps seemed well-choreographed and made Internet users speculate that they were practicing for a dance event. Some also assumed that they were making an Instagram reel.

