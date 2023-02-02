The bizarre antics of a couple shocked the airline staff at an Israeli airport after they decided to leave their infant at a check-in desk. According to a report by CNN, the disagreement between the staff and the couple arose when they were asked to buy a separate ticket for their baby. The incident reportedly took place at the Ryanair desk of Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday, January 31. The child’s parents were travelling to Brussels on Belgian passports when they learned about the extra pay for their baby’s seat.

The couple, who were anxious to get past the airport security, simply decided to leave their infant in the baby stroller by the desk of the airline. A spokesperson of Ryanair confirmed the incident and stated, “These passengers travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels (31 January) presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in.” The spokesperson said that the matter was escalated to local police.

The Israeli Airport Authority, in their statement, given to the media outlet revealed that the parents were supposed to board a flight at Terminal 1. Reportedly, they did not have a ticket for their infant and were also late to arrive at the check-in desk. The report suggests by the time they reached the security desk, the gates were already closed. When asked to pay for the infant’s ticket, the parents reportedly ran toward the security checks to make it through the boarding gate for the flight. But they left their infant inside the stroller by the desk.

Nothing much about the investigation is known but the news portal reports that the matter was resolved upon the police’s arrival on the scene. “The baby was with the parents and there’s no further investigation,” said a spokesperson for Israel police. The identity of the couple remains unclear as of yet.

Back in 2019, a Saudi Arabian flight had to turn back its course after a mother reportedly forgot her child at the airport. As per Independent, the Kuala Lumpur-bound Saudia flight took off from Jeddah but the pilot had to make an unusual request for turning back. The mother seemingly forgot her child at the boarding area of the terminal.

