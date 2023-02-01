A Seattle couple in their 50s has unlocked the secret to a frugal lifestyle that keeps their dream of traveling alive. They are delivering some major couple goals a little on the wild side. It involves making cruise ships their permanent residence. How can cruise ships be a frugal lifestyle? Well, Angelyn and Richard Burk discovered they could save much more by living this way than by paying a mortgage. Unilad shared their story on Instagram mentioning that the couple began their life at sea in May 2021. Fulfilling their dream of traveling did not have to cost a million dollars. It could be achieved in as little as $43.92 (roughly Rs 3,500). The couple has been to various locations around the globe, including Singapore, Italy, Canada, Bahamas, and even a 51-day trip from Seattle to Sydney.

Social media users were still a little confused over how a cruise ship could have been the cheaper option. Most remarked that the couple could have owned their home after paying off the mortgage but this way they won’t have any assets left. To others, it just seemed too much of a hassle to go through every time you board a cruise.

An Instagram user commented, “Seems cool for a year or two. As someone who has worked on cruise/commercial ships for the last decade, I know this isn’t sustainable. Aside from finances, “neighbors” are always moving, no sense of community, unable to cook for yourself, no more baths, can’t have plants (insects), fire drills every week, can’t easily have medical appointments or follow-ups, have a curfew or your house will leave you, go through security anytime you want to embark or disembark.”

Another user wrote, “Now if they document their travels and build a following, they can earn even more.”

“How are they working then? They don’t have family or they will just never see them again? There are a lot of doubts for me,” a comment read.

Meanwhile, another couple is giving some major couple goals. In the adorable video, an elderly couple could be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's romantic hit Aa Jane Jan from the movie Intaqam. As they sway to the beautiful song, the duo is sure to bring a smile to everyone's face who witnesses their sweet bond that was perfectly captured in the video.

Social media users were in awe of a timeless love story captured in such a heartwarming clip.

