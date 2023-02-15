There is nothing as special as a proposal. The partner goes the extra mile to create a romantic setup and presents a ring to pop up the question. Just the thought makes one feel butterflies in the stomach. But, for this couple- Zay and Sai, things took an unexpected turn just when everything was going perfectly. The guy, Zay, put together a dreamy ambience with a red carpet and beautiful candles at Coogee Beach in Sydney with the help of an event planner. He even put bright letters spelling out ‘Marry Me’ in the sand. The set-up attracted the attention of the crowd that gathered to watch the sweet moment of the couple. The woman, Sai, says yes and the very next moment loses the ring in the sand leading to a frantic search to find the diamond. The incident was caught on camera by a crowd member present there.

The video clip shows it to be a perfect proposal, as Zay went down on one knee and the public gathered and cheered for them. And Sai accepted and said yes. The next moment the couple and bystanders are looking for the ring by digging through the sand. As per her caption, the ring was loose. Sai told Sky News Australia, “The ring was loose and it flew off my finger after wearing it for about five minutes.”

To everyone’s relief, the ring was finally found. The original video was posted on TikTok which Sai shared on her Instagram profile.

“Pro tip from my fiancé: don’t propose with a loose ring on the sand. Knew we’d end up on Tiktok and news.,” the woman wrote in the caption.

The comment section was flooded with heart emojis and congratulatory messages, while a couple of users found the scene to be an amazing memory for the couple. One user wrote, “Congratulations.” Another user commented, “What an amazing memory!” One user reacted with a laughing emoticon and wrote, “Lol (Laugh out loud) so cute and funny at the same time.” An individual posted, “Love it!”

Sai was definitely taken by surprise at the magical proposal. She posted a photo of the stunning light set-up and wrote, “I said YES! Completely taken by surprise and completely in love. I never could have imagined a proposal as perfect and magical as the one you gave me. You have a way of making everything so special and unforgettable. Thank you for making me the happiest person in the world. I am so grateful to have you as my partner, my best friend, and now, my fiancé.”

