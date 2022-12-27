'Courage': Teens Raise Voice Against Man Forcing Wife to Drink Liquor at Jhansi Restaurant

Young people are the future of a country despite all the bad name they might get for moving away from oppressive structures. A group of brave teens in Jhansi proved just the same by standing up against a man forcing liquor down his wife’s throat at a restaurant. The incident was shared by one Shweta Kothari, who took to Twitter to laud the teens. The class 11 students protested against the man who was forcing his wife to drink alcohol and told him, “you can’t do that. She is not liking it, you are forcing her."

“The man, unabashed, stood and said, ‘she is my wife. I can do whatever. Who the hell are you people?’" Kothari wrote in the Twitter thread. The situation escalated till the management at the restaurant intervened. The woman, “petrified", did not say anything. After the young people’s intervention, the man sat there for 20 minutes but did not touch his wife once.

“These kids, students of class 11th (I later got to know), could have ignored it, and look away. Instead they chose to intervene and correct a wrong. That is courage. What we all need a bit of, everyday. May the coming year bring us all courage," Kothari concluded.

Last night we saw courage!We (me and my husband) sat at a table early, in a restaurant in Jhansi. Behind us were a bunch of 16-17 years old - and a couple with two daughters. — Shweta Kothari (@Shwkothari) December 26, 2022

Kothari also called on the state administration to recognise the teenagers’ act of courage.

Meanwhile, I hope Jhansi administration will reward and recognise these young people. It will inspire other school students around them. @AnuraagJhansi @dmjhansi1 @IASEverester— Shweta Kothari (@Shwkothari) December 26, 2022

Many Twitter users, however, expressed their apprehension about what might happen in the aftermath. Though it’s not clear whether the incident was within the territory of domestic violence, such matters are often nuanced and come with many complications.

That worries me to!— Shweta Kothari (@Shwkothari) December 26, 2022

I am scared and sorry for the woman too. I wish I could help more.— Shweta Kothari (@Shwkothari) December 26, 2022

I wonder how the lady is now. I fear for her safety. In such situations, the abuser has been insulted. So once he goes home, he would take out the anger on her. Unless victim asks for help, sometimes it is not good to do all this. https://t.co/feJLclImCq— H.Y.D.R.A (@hailhydra_01) December 27, 2022

While singular acts of resistance go a long way, systemic reform is also the need of the hour.

