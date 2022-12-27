CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Courage': Teens Raise Voice Against Man Forcing Wife to Drink Liquor at Jhansi Restaurant

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 10:37 IST

Jhansi, India

Teens stand up to man at Jhansi restaurant forcing his wife to drink liquor. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Twitter user Shweta Kothari shared a thread on how a group of brave teens spoke up against a man forcing liquor down his wife's throat at a restaurant in Jhansi.

Young people are the future of a country despite all the bad name they might get for moving away from oppressive structures. A group of brave teens in Jhansi proved just the same by standing up against a man forcing liquor down his wife’s throat at a restaurant. The incident was shared by one Shweta Kothari, who took to Twitter to laud the teens. The class 11 students protested against the man who was forcing his wife to drink alcohol and told him, “you can’t do that. She is not liking it, you are forcing her."

“The man, unabashed, stood and said, ‘she is my wife. I can do whatever. Who the hell are you people?’" Kothari wrote in the Twitter thread. The situation escalated till the management at the restaurant intervened. The woman, “petrified", did not say anything. After the young people’s intervention, the man sat there for 20 minutes but did not touch his wife once.

“These kids, students of class 11th (I later got to know), could have ignored it, and look away. Instead they chose to intervene and correct a wrong. That is courage. What we all need a bit of, everyday. May the coming year bring us all courage," Kothari concluded.

Read the full thread here:

Kothari also called on the state administration to recognise the teenagers’ act of courage.

Many Twitter users, however, expressed their apprehension about what might happen in the aftermath. Though it’s not clear whether the incident was within the territory of domestic violence, such matters are often nuanced and come with many complications.

While singular acts of resistance go a long way, systemic reform is also the need of the hour.

first published:December 27, 2022, 10:37 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 10:37 IST
