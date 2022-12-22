'Covid is Not Over' Trends on Twitter With Memes Amid Surge in Cases in China

The Covid situation in China is only worsening, which is also raising fears in India. Not just China, but there has also been a surge in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and the US. To stay safe, the Centre and several state governments have ramped up the preparedness to tackle any untoward situation that may arise in the country in the coming days. However, it was a memes galore on Twitter after Hashtag CovidIsNotOver took over the social media platform.

Here are a few memes being shared on Twitter:

#CovidIsNotOver Trending Indian Health Minister Tweet it Meanwhile Public Reaction pic.twitter.com/MrKvtzxWFk — Punnu🏏( Help Your Self,Don't wait for Govt ) (@Gujju_Chhoro) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, a top epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding estimated that over 60% of China and 10% of the world’s population is likely to be infected with Covid-19 over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions. According to Feigl-Ding, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) goal is “let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production.”

Beijing Dongjiao Crematory, on the eastern edge of the Chinese capital, has experienced a jump in requests for cremation and other funerary services, according to people who work at the compound, reported WSJ.

