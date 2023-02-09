Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) appealed to the ‘cow lovers’ to celebrate February 14, Valentine’s Day, as ‘Cow Hug Day’ to spread positivity and encourage collective happiness. The board issued a notice in this regard under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying which read, “All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy.” Since being announced, the notice attracted mixed reactions with netizens sharing ‘amoosing’ memes, jokes, and videos on Twitter.

Take a look at ‘Cow Hug Day’ memes that bombarded the micro-blogging site with funny clips and sarcastic comments.

So what do you have to ask :Will you be my Cow?or Will you be my Gai? #CowHugDay — @UrbanShrink (@UrbanShrink) February 9, 2023

Animal Welfare Board of India has issued notice appealing to people to celebrate “Cow Hug Day" on February 14 #CowHugDay 🐄🐮 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ACayBr9nId— Mr.VPC  Vishnuprasad C (@mr_vpc) February 8, 2023

Calling out the “dazzle of western civilisation", the government advisory body highlighted how Vedic traditions are on the verge of extinction due to the “progress of west culture over time". Keeping this in mind, the welfare board appealed to citizens to hug cows who are known as the “backbone of Indian culture and rural economy".

“In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual & collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate the February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy,” said the AWBI board in an advisory issued on the direction of the ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Hindustan Times reported.

