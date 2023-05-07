Cow Or Horse - What Do You See After Staring At This Red Circle For 3 Seconds?

Time and again, the internet presents us the opportunities to solve optical illusions as our favourite pastimes. From figuring out personality traits, and testing IQ to tricking peripheral vision, these optical illusions are one of the most fascinating activities that captivate the human mind. And they are a rage on the internet. Some make us perceive things differently than they actually are in reality while others make us see things that do not even exist in the picture. One such tricky optical illusion has taken the internet by storm. And all it asks you to do is to concentrate inside a circle and tell what you see.

The picture was shared by an Instagram page named Optical Illusions, with the caption “Comment what you see with an emoji!” The picture shows a big red circle, above which the text reads, “See anything? Calm your mind and stare at this red circle.” The now-viral picture has left many infuriated wondering that it is just a photograph. But in reality, the red circle is an eye test, which was reportedly created by Jack O’Neil at Playbuzz. As per the test, while many can see an image inside the red circle, some will not be able to figure out anything in it. So now you begin your test. Concentrate properly in between that red circle and observe what you see.

Were you able to see an animal or couldn’t see anything? Well, in any case, you weren’t alone. As innumerable users participated in this viral optical illusion, they flooded the comments section with their answers. Several users claimed that they saw an image of a “Horse” in between the red circle, which is the right answer, as the red circle carries an image of a horse, wearing a saddle and standing in the grass.

Many kept taking the names of different animals like “cow”, “dog”, “lion” and even “donkey”, which could be a deception to their eyes and they have mistaken the image of the horse with these animals.

However, a number of users claimed that they couldn’t see any image. One wrote, “I am confused” and another commented: “Nothing.”

Were you able to spot the animal in the red circle?

