Cow Roams Freely Inside Clothing Store in Assam, Video Goes Viral

Cows roaming around crowded streets in India is a common sight. But a recent incident in Assam has left the internet amazed. A cow on the loose was seen wandering around a clothing store in the state. The incident took place in a mall in Dhubri, during the last week of December and the footage capturing the same has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a stray cow can be seen inside the men’s area of a clothing store. As the video continues, the confused cow can be seen wandering among the aisle of clothing stored within the shop until being discovered by employees and customers. The cow was shooed away by the people as soon as they noticed it. Along with the video, the caption read, “Cow entered in mall.”

Not only did the video quickly become popular online, but it also left the netizens in laughter as they watched the most “bizarre customer” browsing the clothing section. Watch the video below:

Earlier, A video of two bulls fighting on the streets and suddenly barging into a shop while continuing to lock horns went viral on the internet. In the video, one can see the bulls fighting outside the shop through the door. A bull then suddenly enters the door, completely startling the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper appears to be shaken and then attempts to drive it out by pouring water on it.

But, before his trick could work, another bull charged in through the door and attacked the other. The shopkeeper tries helplessly to drive the animals away, but they appear to be preoccupied with their fight. The video abruptly ends. Check it out.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1308658006330479?sfnsn=wiwspwa&s=wa&fs=e

The shopkeeper did not suffer any injuries.

