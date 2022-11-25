Cow Waits Patiently for its Human to Cross the Street Together in Wholesome Video

The symbiosis between humans and animals has always been an example of friendship beyond boundaries. Domesticated animals to service animals, the role of pets in our lives has been manifold, starting from companionship to now, even emotional support. A sweet video going viral on social media shows such a little snippet of friendship between a cow and a woman. The cow is shown standing patiently by the side of the crosswalk, waiting and waiting as cars keep passing by.

The vehicles at the crossing stopped several times, leaving wide berth for the animal to cross if it wanted to. But the sweet creature kept waiting till a person was seen walking to it from the opposite side of the road. The person, a “granny" as per a Reddit user’s translation, then ushers it to cross the street and the two walk away together. There seems to be a bounce in the cow’s steps as it follows the lady jovially, nodding along.

“The woman’s voice is the video says that everyday a granny walks this cow to the pasture and when the cow has grazed enough and wants to go back, it comes to the crossing and waits for the granny (mooing periodically). Towards the end of the video you can see the granny coming to walk the cow back home," a Reddit user explained.

“I’m more impressed people are slowing down/stopping like they are expecting the cow to use the crosswalk," another user commented. “This makes me both happy and sad," one user said. Another assured that the cow definitely appeared to be a pet and “not steak".

In another recent incident of a cow displaying some human sentiments, a viral video showed a cow sliding down a hill. The hilarious video shared on Twitter showed a cow, instead of walking down the mountain, opting for the easy and fastest way out to reach the bottom of the hill.

In the nine-second video, the cow slides down the snowclad mountain with ease. It makes a perfect landing and stands up while another cow can be seen at the bottom of the hill.

