Coyote Drags Toddler in Front of Her Los Angeles House, Dad’s Quick Reflexes Save the Day

Just after a mother rescued her daughter from a raccoon attack in Connecticut, another video of a toddler being dragged off by an animal went viral on the internet. A coyote attacked a 2-year-old child in Los Angeles as she stepped out of the car parked in front of her house. Video of the ring security camera showed the horrific details of a toddler being attacked by a coyote before her father could save the day.

Ariel Eliyahuo, who lives in Woodland Hills, revealed that his daughter Ariya was attacked by the coyote at about 3:45 PM after he brought his children back home from the daycare. In the footage, the father could be seen packing up things from his black SUV when a coyote sneaked upon the unsuspecting child. The animal ran towards the little girl and knocked her off to the ground until she started screaming and crying for help.

Listening to the child’s frantic cries, Ariel rushed over to take her into his arms. He could be seen shooing the coyote away and even throwing a bottle as it ran away. “I heard Ariya scream. I thought she fell down,” Ariel told CNN. He further added, “I ran immediately to see what was going on and I saw the coyote attack her. I picked her up in my arms and tried to make the coyote go away.”

In the meantime, Ariya’s mother, Shira Eliyahuo, ran towards her child to run for her aid. “I saw her pants were stained with blood, then I took them off and noticed they had scratches,” she said. Shira remarked that Ariya had to have multiple rabies shots to save her from the attack. “We had to get rabies shot and just hope everything is going to be OK,” said the mother.

However, the couple was left petrified by the incident which scared them completely. Ariel, who was already in dismay, said, “We don’t live in a zoo, we live in Los Angeles…Now I’m really, really, really afraid to let the kids go out, even in the backyard, by themselves.”

The officials in California have taken samples from the child’s blood-stained clothes and are hoping to collect the DNA in order to find the animal and euthanise it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here