In India, it’s common for locals to adapt foreign delicacies to suit their own taste. Croissants, a popular French breakfast item, have been recognised as a version of Indian snacks like Khari, Patties, or Puff Pastry due to their flaky texture. However, cafes and restaurants in India often give their dishes quirky names to attract consumers. Last year, a British coffeehouse chain gained traction for attempting to do this by naming a croissant “Cramosa”, to sound like the popular Indian snack, “Samosa”. This move has once again caused a stir on the internet, with users sharing hilarious reactions to the weird food combination that has gone viral again.

Recently, a Twitter user named Harihar shared the photo of a croissant being sold at Costa Coffee in India for Rs. 170. However, the croissant was labelled as ‘Cramosa’, causing a frenzy on Indian Twitter. The unusual name for this popular breakfast item didn’t resonate with the Desis but rather confused them as to whether it was an authentic croissant or a samosa shaped like a croissant. Meanwhile, in an older photo, the pastry was identified as a ‘Samosa croissant’, which suggests that it had a potato filling inside.

The recent Twitter post featured the bizarre food combo that, once again, found its way to haunt Desis. One user jokingly dubbed the pastry a “Samossaint”, while another suggested “Crahimsa”. Another hilarious comment read, “And people wonder why the French are rioting.”

That’s a Samossaint— blåhaj blast (@glitterysoylent) March 25, 2023

And people wonder why the French are rioting.— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) March 27, 2023

Previously, ‘Cramosa’ had made an appearance on the internet when a woman shared a picture of a ‘Samosa croissant served with mint dip’ that she found at a Costa outlet in Delhi airport. This is similar to the pastry identified in the recent instance. However, the internet’s response was once again unanimous disapproval, indicating that the food experiment did not sit well with people.

