A bizarre marriage has raised concern in Telangana. The strange tribal wedding where a man married two women with whom he was in relationships simultaneously, took place in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, as per a report by Times Of India. The man, identified to be Madivi Sathibabu, reportedly tied the knot with two women in the same ceremony and also with the permissions of their parents. Sathibabu, who is a resident of the Erraboru village in Cherla Mandal, married Sunitha and Swapna. Though the ceremony appeared to have been catcalled by people on the internet, the families of both the brides willingly attended the ceremony and also had no objection to the groom’s decision. If the TOI report is to believed, the wedding invites of the trio mentioned the names of both brides along with their parents.

During an interaction with the portal, a village elder stated that the wedding did not happen without a fair share of family disputes. Swapna, who is reportedly Sathibabu’s first love, initially did not support the idea of him marrying another woman. She hailed from the Doshapalli village in Cherla Mandal, as per TOI. The matter subsided when the groom ultimately declared he would marry both women. The village elder was quoted as saying, “Sathibabu’s first love, Swapna, objected to his move to marry another woman. The matter was resolved after he declared that he would marry both. Parents of the women too had no objection and decided to go ahead with the rituals.”

The report suggested love bloomed between Sathibabu and Swapna ever since they were students. The couple decided to stay in a live-in relationship when the bride gave birth to a baby girl out of wedlock. It appears that the groom also was in a live-in relationship with Sunitha, who is a resident of the Karnepalli village. The couple also shares a baby boy together. With two newborns from live-in relationships, the women’s families soon began asking the Telangana man for marriage.

In the end, Sathibabu chose to marry both. It is not unusual for a groom to marry two girls as per tribal custom, hence the elders of the villages discussed the matter before giving it a green signal to finalize the ceremony.

