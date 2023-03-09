You remember the introduction of Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe from 3 Idiots, right? A man who had trained his mind such that he could write using both hands at the same time. Now, imagine if an artist had that same skill. Actually, you do not even need to imagine it. There’s already someone like that out there, and, of course, Instagram has a video of her work. Helena Soubeyrand is an ambidextrous artist who has recently taken the internet by storm. She wields her pen with equal ease in both hands, effortlessly creating striking portraits. A video of her demonstrating this amazing skill in Paris has gone viral on Instagram, leaving viewers stunned.

The video, which Helena shared last month, shows her using two white glass markers to make an impressive artwork on a windowpane in Paris. The time-lapse clip shows her starting with squiggly lines, that turn into a person’s lips, chin, and nose. She then continues to frame out the forehead, eyes, face shape, and some curly hair. Did we mention that she did all this without lifting her hands from her transparent canvas even once?

One can see people gathering across the street to look at her artwork and capture her talent on their phones. The completion of her drawing elicits cheers and claps from the viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helena Soubeyrand •Ilustratrice• (@helenasoubeyrand)

The video showing her mastery of line drawing, and her creative use of her ambidexterity has left Instagram users amazed. The video has been viewed over 11.5 million times since it was first posted. The comment section is filled with people marvelling at what they just saw.

“My mouth literally fell open," one user wrote. “How did she do it so evenly tho, my left hand would be completely different," another said. Praising Helena, one user wrote, “wonderful! Wonderful creative brain. Love that smile too!" They are referring to the smile the young artist flashed to the audience when they cheered for her. Can’t say we disagree.

One person even appreciated the crowd for being supportive. “The curious crowd that patiently waited and cheered for her….so wholesome," they wrote.

The replies were filled with clapping, fire, and heart-eye emojis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here