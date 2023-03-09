CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hustle CultureJaved AkhtarWorm MoonCanada Desert SnowfallAI Atomic Bomb
Home » Buzz » Crazy Viral: This Woman's 'Magnifique' Line Artwork Is Super Cool
1-MIN READ

Crazy Viral: This Woman's 'Magnifique' Line Artwork Is Super Cool

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 14:23 IST

Delhi, India

Helena drawing on a windowpane. (credits: Insta/helenasoubeyrand)

Helena drawing on a windowpane. (credits: Insta/helenasoubeyrand)

The video shows Helena’s mastery of line drawing, and creative use of her ambidexterity.

You remember the introduction of Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe from 3 Idiots, right? A man who had trained his mind such that he could write using both hands at the same time. Now, imagine if an artist had that same skill. Actually, you do not even need to imagine it. There’s already someone like that out there, and, of course, Instagram has a video of her work. Helena Soubeyrand is an ambidextrous artist who has recently taken the internet by storm. She wields her pen with equal ease in both hands, effortlessly creating striking portraits. A video of her demonstrating this amazing skill in Paris has gone viral on Instagram, leaving viewers stunned.

The video, which Helena shared last month, shows her using two white glass markers to make an impressive artwork on a windowpane in Paris. The time-lapse clip shows her starting with squiggly lines, that turn into a person’s lips, chin, and nose. She then continues to frame out the forehead, eyes, face shape, and some curly hair. Did we mention that she did all this without lifting her hands from her transparent canvas even once?

One can see people gathering across the street to look at her artwork and capture her talent on their phones. The completion of her drawing elicits cheers and claps from the viewers.

RELATED NEWS

The video showing her mastery of line drawing, and her creative use of her ambidexterity has left Instagram users amazed. The video has been viewed over 11.5 million times since it was first posted. The comment section is filled with people marvelling at what they just saw.

“My mouth literally fell open," one user wrote. “How did she do it so evenly tho, my left hand would be completely different," another said. Praising Helena, one user wrote, “wonderful! Wonderful creative brain. Love that smile too!" They are referring to the smile the young artist flashed to the audience when they cheered for her. Can’t say we disagree.

One person even appreciated the crowd for being supportive. “The curious crowd that patiently waited and cheered for her….so wholesome," they wrote.

The replies were filled with clapping, fire, and heart-eye emojis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. portrait
first published:March 09, 2023, 14:03 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 14:23 IST
Read More