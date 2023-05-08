Crazy Viral Video: Woman Who Finished 3rd Gets Gold Medal; It Was A Goof Up

Medal presentation ceremonies are often the highlight of any sporting event, with athletes eagerly awaiting the chance to receive their well-deserved recognition. However, one such ceremony took an unexpected turn, leaving those in attendance stunned. In a video that has since gone viral, three women are seen standing on a podium, waiting to receive their medals from a presenter. Wait, here’s the catch. The man gives a medal to the woman, who secured the 3rd slot. Later, when he steps out of frame to collect the other medals, that’s when the woman pointed out that she has been honoured with the wrong medal.

After the realisation of the goof-up, the women, on the podium, quickly rectify the mistake. Despite the awkwardness of the situation, they show a remarkable display of sportsmanship by choosing to honour the athlete who truly deserved the gold medal.

A Twitter user shared the clip on the platform.

He forgot everything when he laid his eyes on her. 😂 pic.twitter.com/s5mVWv7Q7C— Figen (@TheFigen_) May 7, 2023

As expected, the video of the awkward medal presentation ceremony quickly gained traction on social media, with users sharing and commenting on the hilarious goof-up. With over 3 lakh views and counting, the clip has become a viral sensation.

Reacting to the clip, one user humorously suggested, “That’s what happens when you fight at home”

That’s what happens when you fight at home— Sunil Koul (@koulsu) May 8, 2023

While another understood that he had a clear favourite, “We all know which one won his heart.”

We all know which one won his heart!!— G Smith Studio (@GSmithStudio1) May 7, 2023

A third praised the sportsmanship displayed by the women and wrote, “I love how they awarded the real winner, bowing to her and shaking her hands. That was awesome. Great Sports all the girls up on the podium. I’m glad they had fun with it.”

I love how the girl awards the real winner, bowing to her and shaking her hands. That was awesome 👏. Great Sports all the girls up on podium. I’m glad they had fun with it.— Margaret Hunger (@MargaretHunger8) May 7, 2023

Another user expressed their disbelief, stating, “Man, I’m speechless but at least she was able to taste how it is to be a winner for a few seconds. I love their reaction.”

Man, I'm speechless but at least she was able to taste how it is to be a winner for a few secs.😅 I love their reaction— TruthExplorer101 (@TruthExplorer71) May 7, 2023

One user quipped and wrote, “As per him she is gold.”

As per him she is gold— Rajesh Datar (@rajeshdatar2022) May 8, 2023

