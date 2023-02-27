CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

CRED CEO Revealed Why He Draws Rs 15,000 Salary Per Month But Twitter is Divided

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 09:08 IST

New Delhi, India

CRED CEO Kunal Shah explained why he draws Rs 15,000 salary. (Credits: Instagram/@kunalb11)

CRED CEO Kunal Shah explained why he draws Rs 15,000 salary. (Credits: Instagram/@kunalb11)

CRED CEO Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 salary per month. Here's why Twitter is divided over the idea.

CRED CEO Kunal Shah revealed in an Instagram story why he draws a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. A follower asked him about the relatively low salary during an Instagram Q&A and wanted to know how he managed to survive on that. “I don’t believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past," Shah replied.

“There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah," a Twitter user wrote, sharing a screengrab of Shah’s Instagram story. The post, however, seems to have divided Twitter users. Many people pointed out that this is a common practice when it comes to CEOs and a “smart" one at that. Others praised Shah’s move.

So what do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

first published:February 27, 2023, 09:08 IST
last updated:February 27, 2023, 09:08 IST
