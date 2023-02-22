A Virat Kohli fan is getting flak after a video of her planting a kiss on the cricketer’s wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum went viral. She can be seen kissing the statue on the lips and smiling for the video. Since then, the clip has been widely criticised, with people opining that the woman’s move was inappropriate and “creepy". “It’s cringe and insanely creepy," one Twitter user wrote.

Many people tagged Anushka Sharma in the quote tweets as well and were apparently concerned about her reaction.

The girl forgot that Kohli was married and what message will it send to masses.— Pankaj Kumar Saini (@peter_pan4567) February 21, 2023

Imagine microbes lying on Virat's statue…..🙂— kamil shah (@kamilSHAH140) February 20, 2023

Do you think the woman crossed a line? Recently, actor Aditya Roy Kapur faced a similar situation, except in person. A fan forcefully tried to kiss him after he obliged to take a picture with her. In a video shared by a paparazzo, a woman joined a few other fans to take pictures with the actor. After the picture was taken, she forcefully tried to kiss him on his cheek. While Aditya managed to pull away, she attempted to kiss him again.

Speaking of fans crossing the line in their admiration for celebrities and engaging in violative behaviour, Virat spoke on invasion of privacy last year after a fan uploaded a video of the cricketer’s hotel room. The clip gave a complete tour of his accessories, shoes, kitchen section, and personal belongings.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Virat wrote, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy." He ended the message with requesting people to respect people’s privacy and not treat them like a “commodity for entertainment".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here