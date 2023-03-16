'Cricket Commentary': Influencer's Question on Jobs Likely to Be Impacted By AI Sparks Discussion

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the world. It is now present in every sector. For the unversed, AI involves the idea of building machines that are capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. With the advent of Siri and Alexa, AI is increasingly becoming part of everyday life. It is now present in every sector. Amid all of this, influencer Ravisutanjani took to his official Twitter handle and asked people: Which job will be impacted the most by AI? The tweet has gone viral and sparked discussion on the blue bird app.

Which Job will be the Most Impacted by AI?— Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) March 15, 2023

“People assuming AI will replace employees and blah blah. But as an AI enthusiast and Data Scientist. I think. AI will not replace you, But the person using AI will. So there are many jobs that might get impacted. But not replaced," wrote a Twitter user. “Content writing, Customer Support Executives, Data Entry, Proofreading, Market Analysts, Software/IT related field," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Cricket commentary.— Govind 🇮🇳 (@GovindK08) March 15, 2023

Creative jobs will be impacted. So people who can handle AI and use tech in marketing will shine over traditional content creators in the future. But no jobs will be replaced as such, AI will only enhance productivity.— Suprith (@itssuprith) March 15, 2023

Content writer for now.— Shah Khalilur Rahman شاه خليل الرحمان (@SKRahman) March 15, 2023

Almost all fields where creativity is needed Design IT Manufacturing Selling— Sandiiip (@IndiaUnleashed_) March 15, 2023

Entry level jobs like copywriter, UI designer, PR executives, single programming language coders, draftsmen, voice over artists, BGM musicians, colorists etc.— #snowflakes108🇮🇳 (@indiasnowflakes) March 15, 2023

ChatGPT will replace these jobs, per BI:- Software engineers- Data analysts- Advertising- Journalism- Paralegals- Market Research analysts- Teachers- Financial analysts- Graphic designers- Accountants- Customer service agents — गीतेंद्र - גיטנדרה (@gituverma) March 16, 2023

Practically everything that involves dealing with information ( data, decisions, photos,videos) and sensory inputs or output ( see, hear, read , talk etc) . And eventually even arts like literature, poetry, paintings. And not just impsct, even replace.— Gaurav Sharma (@gasharma) March 15, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, multinational food delivery company, Zomato, joined the bandwagon and shared its version of ‘AI’ tools. The food giant captioned their post, “AI hacks that everyone should know.” As expected of Zomato, the post was anything but your average marketing. From chAI to mAIn course, the restaurant aggregator shared how 5 simple AI tools are perfect to give that daily boost we all so need.

