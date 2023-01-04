CHANGE LANGUAGE
Crocodile Caught in Fishing Net in UP's Pilibhit Rescued By Villagers

January 04, 2023

Due to the abundance of rivers and canals here, sometimes crocodiles swim into these water bodies, causing a scare to the population living in the vicinity.

The Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, which is home to the famous Pilibhit tiger reserve, is known for the unusual cohabitation of both man and the wild. Forests and lush greenery, in fact, spread across one-third of the district and many times, wild animals cross paths with humans here. Due to the abundance of rivers and canals here, sometimes crocodiles swim into these water bodies, causing a scare to the population living in the vicinity.

Such incidents are common in Amaria tehsil of Pilibhit district. Recently, some villagers in Gajraula area planted a net in the Katina river for fishing. But instead of fish, a crocodile got trapped in the net. According to reports, as the young fishermen pulled out their net, they apparently got the shock of their lives and abandoned it before fleeing. A villager named Hemnath later observed the crocodile trapped in the net there after visiting the river bank.

He then called nearby villagers to come to help free the crocodile that was trying to escape the net but in vain. Some courageous villagers then came, carefully untangled it and let it loose in the river once again.

The Devha river passes through Amaria and Jehanabad areas of Pilibhit. A large number of crocodiles are found in the Deoha river and sometimes cause a scare to the population living by the banks. A few months ago, a crocodile attacked a woman who had gone to the toilet. The forests of Pilibhit were featured extensively last year in the movie Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga starring Pankaj Tripathi and directed by Srijit Mukherji.

