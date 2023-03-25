CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » 'Cry More': Woman Who Tried Dosa With Chhole Has Now Shared Samosa-Sambhar Combo
1-MIN READ

'Cry More': Woman Who Tried Dosa With Chhole Has Now Shared Samosa-Sambhar Combo

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 09:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter user tries samosa with sambhar. (Credits: Twitter/@Sassy_Soul_)

Twitter user tries samosa with sambhar. (Credits: Twitter/@Sassy_Soul_)

The Twitter user who tried the infamous dosa-chhole combo has now shared a photo of her samosa-sambhar meal.

Dosa with chhole, anyone? We thought so. A Twitter user, Aditi, recently tried bringing the two culinary worlds together by pairing Dosa with chhole for her breakfast. Her verdict? It apparently tasted “way better" than Dosa with sambhar. Of late, foodies on the Internet have been quite upset with the many ways that the Dosa has been maligned- starting from combining it with ice cream to pouring copious amounts of chocolate syrup.

Aditi’s dosa and chhole combo not only made her tweet spread like wildfire, but also subjected her to pretty widespread trolling. She put together a thread of all the news publications that had picked up the story, in response to which one Twitter user wrote, “An entire thread gilded in vanity. The culture of achievement in absolute non achievement. The self decorated gold medal. The trumpet of empty boasts."

Aditi responded with a photo of her samosa and sambhar meal, writing, “Tried sambhar with samosa.. now cry more." However, this combination seems to be faring better among Twitterati than the previous one. Many pointed out that this combo was standard and commonplace at many places.

“Nothing new. All Annas in Mumbai serve Samosa with Coconut chutney and sambhar," one Twitter user wrote. “Sambar samosa is a legit thing in Nagpur," another said. “Samosa with Sambhar is the best South-North collaboration yet. No kidding," quipped another user.

Would you give it a try?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

