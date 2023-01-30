Taking multiple selfies to get that one perfect picture is something that we all have done but would you expect something like that from a wild bear? That too with a hidden camera? While most animals just ignore the strange-looking device, other curious ones decide to have some fun with it. In the rugged mountains of Boulder, Colorado, US, a wild selfie bear had quite a similar incident which led to a bunch of selfies. The black bear’s selfies, captured on covert cameras, were shared by the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) administration on their Twitter handle.

The photos brought out a variety of responses from social media users. “Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across Boulder open space. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies,” read the caption posted with the photo.

Reacting to the photos, one user commented, “Bear’s thinking: oh man, I look good. Let me show it to the world. And yes of course I have to take a ton of pics, how could you choose the best ones??”

Another commented, “He just thinks he’s soooo handsome, and the camera should capture his beauty. So many people are camera-shy. Maybe the bear is trying to teach us all to smile more and let our pictures be taken.”

The pictures were first posted by OSMP on Instagram in mid-November of last year.

Nine cameras spanning over 46,000 acres have been installed by the OSMP. The cameras may record footage for up to 30 seconds. To take pictures at night that cause the least disturbances to nocturnal species, the cameras employ infrared light.

Will Keeley, a senior wildlife ecologist at OSMP, stated that the motion-detecting cameras give them a distinctive opportunity to understand better how local wildlife use the terrain around them. “These cameras play an important role in helping OSMP staff identify important wildlife areas. The information we collect from them is used to recommend habitat-protective measures to help protect sensitive natural areas," Keeley explained.

Additionally, cameras are installed in locations where there are indications of wildlife activity, such as footprints in the snow.

