'Cutest Thing Ever': Mom Makes a Cat Scrapbook After Daughter Leaves Feline With Her

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 12:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Mom Makes a Cat Scrapbook After Daughter Leaves Feline With Her. (Image: Twitter/@chaoticcatpics)

In the thread, the uploader has put up pictures from the scrapbook. It has been titled as, "Ricky goes to Gramma's and Grandpa's, 2019."

Parents can be extremely cute at times and can do things that can surprise you way beyond you think. Sharing a similar instance, this Twitter shared how she left her pet cat at her mom’s. Now, what her mom did has netizens in complete awe. “left my cat with my parents for 2 weeks and my mom made a book, a thread," read the caption. In the thread, the uploader has put up pictures from the scrapbook. It has been titled as, “Ricky goes to Gramma’s and Grandpa’s, 2019."

Further in the Twitter thread, there are images of the feline doing day to day stuff like: playing with boxes, taking a nap. Have a look:

The adorable thread has gone viral with multiple responses. “I’m leaving my dog for the first time since I adopted him and I won’t accept anything less than this from his sitter," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The cutest thing ever."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video, showing a cat introducing her baby kitten to a dog, has gone viral on Twitter. The clip shows a curious dog looking at a kitten placed in front of him. The kitten’s mother sits next to the dog. Once she makes herself comfortable, she introduces the kitten to the dog by placing her paw on the baby. It has been shared on Twitter with the caption, “Mommy introduces her kitten to the dog.”

People in comments discussed how adorable the video is, and posted similar pet interaction clips.

first published:February 24, 2023, 12:05 IST
last updated:February 24, 2023, 12:05 IST
