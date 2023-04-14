Cycling, Even With An Electric Bike, Reduces the Risk of Heart Problems

The use of electric bicycles could help reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer and diabetes, as well as high blood pressure and obesity, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Hannover Medical School in Germany. Contrary to what one might assume, the use of an electric bicycle is almost as beneficial to health as the use of a “traditional" bicycle.

If riding a conventional bicycle remains one of the best ways to stay healthy, at any age, using an electric bicycle also has many benefits. Riding an electric bike could reduce the risk of heart attack by 40%. In addition, regular activity, ie, riding an electric bike between 10 and 15 km per day, could also reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, cholesterol, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

These findings come from German researchers who analyzed data from 1,250 electric bike riders and 629 conventional bike users. This data (time spent cycling, distance traveled and heart rate) was collected using activity trackers worn by participants over a four-week period.

Increasing your heart rate during exercise, especially above 110 beats per minute (BPM), strengthens your cardiovascular system. The data collected showed that 35% of conventional bicycle users and 22.4% of electric cyclists reach the threshold of 150 minutes per week of moderate to intense activity, which is the objective set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for physical activity. Even if the level of physical activity is less intense, using an electric bicycle contributes to the overall cardio exercise done by an individual to improve their physical condition and reduce the risk of serious diseases.

“Contrary to many preconceptions, the numbers show that muscles and the cardiovascular system are almost as engaged with electrically assisted riding as they are by conventional cycling," explains Dr Hedwig Theda Boeck, who was involved in the study, in a press release from the Hannover Medical School.

The use of electric bicycles for leisure or for commuting to and from work thus makes a contribution to an individual’s overall exercise activity that boosts the heart rate and reduces the risk of serious illnesses, particularly in certain populations that are usually sedentary, such as the elderly.

The researchers found that more than a third of the electric bike users who participated in the study had a medical history of heart attack, high blood pressure or wear on joints. Electric bicycles thus represented a useful aid for these individuals to start an exercise routine or adopt a more active lifestyle.

