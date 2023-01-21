Daler Mehndi Falls For Prince Harry Meme, Thanks British Royal For 'Listening' to His Music

Daler Mehndi seems to have unwittingly fallen for a little meme that was poking fun at Prince Harry. There is a Twitter trend wherein a person who’s going viral at the moment- Prince Harry for all his bombastic revelations in memoir ‘Spare’ or Jenna Ortega from ‘Wednesday’- “says" some very niche things which are obviously not true. In such a joke, a Twitter handle going by @qualiteaposts shared a Prince Harry meme, writing that Mehndi was the artist that the British royal listened to in his ‘lowest moments’.

In a wholesome (but sadly misplaced) message, Mehndi quote-tweeted a screengrab of the meme and wrote, “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex".

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

Fans, for the most part, don’t want to burst the singer’s bubble. “No one tells him! Absolutely no one," wrote one Twitter user. Another let him know that they are proud of the singer and nothing’s the matter.

Don't— Magali Vaz 🇮🇳 (@magali_c) January 20, 2023

Do NOT tell him— Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) January 21, 2023

don't tell him, it's okay, we're proud of you paji— space boy (@sanyxm) January 20, 2023

Hilarious!— Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) January 21, 2023

It’s probably only a matter of time before Mehndi realises what happened. But it would appear that Prince Harry himself is not about to escape the memes anytime soon. One of the (less important) revelations made by Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ includes the fact that he had a frostbitten penis during his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. He said that he was suffering from it after an expedition to the North Pole in 2011, reported Page Six.

Harry said that his “Pa" was very sympathetic over his frostbitten ears and cheeks. He added that he didn’t want to overshare about his penis but he did mention that he found out that it was also frostbitten after coming home. Twitter is nevertheless calling the TMI alert.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here