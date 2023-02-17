CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » 'Damn Daniel': Creator Josh Celebrates 7 Years of Viral Video That Changed the Internet
1-MIN READ

‘Damn Daniel’: Creator Josh Celebrates 7 Years of Viral Video That Changed the Internet

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 11:33 IST

International

‘Damn Daniel’: Creator Josh Celebrates 7 Years of Viral Video That Changed the Internet (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Josholzz)

Following a viral trend isn't a new thing for you if you still remember, 'Damn Daniel'. To everyone's surprise, the viral clip turned seven years old on February 16 and creator Josh still feels like yesterday!

Following a viral trend isn’t a new thing for you if you still remember, “Damn Daniel". How it just took two bored teenagers and their goofy jokes to make a video that earned them the internet fame they never imagined. To everyone’s surprise, the viral clip turned seven years old on February 16 and creator Joshua Holz still feels like it happened yesterday! He recently took to the micro-blogging site to celebrate the iconic day when his video broke the internet in 2016.

Josh retweeted the old clip and wrote, “7 years… damn”. This made social media users walk down memory lane and recall the ‘Damn Daniel’ video that also turned into a meme, binding every Daniel to it for life! It even came to be known as a catchphrase that stemmed from a Twitter video montage featuring a voiceover of a teenager (Josh) who complimented his friend Daniel Lara by repeatedly saying, “Damn, Daniel!" in reference to his fashionable attires on different occasions. It was occasionally followed by a catchline that went like, “Back at it again with the white Vans".

Thus, “Damn Daniel’s" seventh anniversary made netizens lose their calm yet again as they flooded the comment section to celebrate the meme that still felt fresh and usable!

The original video was reshared more than 300K times and received over 400K likes on the blue bird app. It also looped more than two million times on Vine, an American short-form video hosting service that allows its users to share six-second-long looping clips. If that wasn’t enough, this edited collection of Snapchat videos became popular on YouTube and Facebook as well.


Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo
first published:February 17, 2023, 11:33 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 11:33 IST
