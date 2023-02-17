Following a viral trend isn’t a new thing for you if you still remember, “Damn Daniel". How it just took two bored teenagers and their goofy jokes to make a video that earned them the internet fame they never imagined. To everyone’s surprise, the viral clip turned seven years old on February 16 and creator Joshua Holz still feels like it happened yesterday! He recently took to the micro-blogging site to celebrate the iconic day when his video broke the internet in 2016.

Josh retweeted the old clip and wrote, “7 years… damn”. This made social media users walk down memory lane and recall the ‘Damn Daniel’ video that also turned into a meme, binding every Daniel to it for life! It even came to be known as a catchphrase that stemmed from a Twitter video montage featuring a voiceover of a teenager (Josh) who complimented his friend Daniel Lara by repeatedly saying, “Damn, Daniel!" in reference to his fashionable attires on different occasions. It was occasionally followed by a catchline that went like, “Back at it again with the white Vans".

7 years… damn https://t.co/gGw26kCShM— J O S H (@Josholzz) February 16, 2023

Thus, “Damn Daniel’s" seventh anniversary made netizens lose their calm yet again as they flooded the comment section to celebrate the meme that still felt fresh and usable!

I still say this every day ♥️— MORGAN is 12K/70K ⛰ (@morganforte) February 16, 2023

Ruined life for every Daniel for a lil bit— Ching (@Hotline_Ching) February 16, 2023

Usually when I see shit like this I’m like “no way 7 years already?"This time I just feel like it’s a lot more recent than I realized. Like wow I thought this shit was like 15 years old. — Milly (@Hoodie_Milly) February 16, 2023

is he still back at it again with the white vans— MiyuSloth VTuber (@miyuyus_) February 17, 2023

Core memory — Emma (@sooemma) February 17, 2023

The original video was reshared more than 300K times and received over 400K likes on the blue bird app. It also looped more than two million times on Vine, an American short-form video hosting service that allows its users to share six-second-long looping clips. If that wasn’t enough, this edited collection of Snapchat videos became popular on YouTube and Facebook as well.

