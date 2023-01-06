‘Dangal Part 2’? Aurangabad Family Wins Six Medals in Jalgaon’s Swimming Competition

Aurangabad, Maharashtra: A child needs the family’s strong support for anything that they plan to do or achieve in life. That’s why their contribution and encouragement is an important factor in driving an individual to conquer the heights. In some cases, parents’ passion and career excites their children to follow in their footsteps and that’s when their inner motivation takes dominance, followed by their family’s continuous assistance.

Sports has had many such examples of athletes winning tournaments under the training of their parents. But, isn’t it rare to find all members of the same family winning medals in a competition? Yes, after the ‘Dangal’ (Phogat) family, this feat was achieved by the Basha family of Aurangabad where the three members of the family secured a win in the similar tournament.

They won medals in the second Khandesh swimming competition that was held in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon city. The family of three, including Madan Basha, his wife Meera Basha and their son Vraj Basha, won several medals in the event. With a total count of six medals, the Basha family made headlines and became Aurangabad’s talk of the town.

Background

The Basha family lives in the Kharakuwa area of Supari Hanuman Mandir in Aurangabad city. Madan Basha is a teacher while Meera Basha is a lawyer. Reportedly, Mr. Madan started swimming at the behest of friends at the age of 24, which won him multiple medals at different tournaments.

It was after his marriage that he gave swimming lessons to his wife Meera. To add to the legacy, Mr. Madan also trained his children for the same sport. He also believes that today’s generation, which is trapped in the web of mobile phones and TV, should rather inculcate the habit of playing and engaging in outdoor events.

Competition and the Practice Behind

Beginning with Madan Basha himself, he won the gold medal in the 50m breaststroke in the 50-54 age group. He even secured a double golden blast in the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle. Meanwhile, Meera Basha also won two gold medals in two backstroke events and their son Vraj Basha won the 50m competition in the ‘Under 17’ category. Furthermore, he also won a bronze medal in the breaststroke category.

Sharing his story, Madan Basha said, “I used to go for a walk in Siddharth Park in Aurangabad city. At that time my friends taught me to swim. Later, I developed an interest in swimming. After this, I taught swimming to the family members as well. I benefited from regular swimming."

While his wife Meera Basha stated, “I was not interested in swimming before marriage. My husband taught me to swim. Practicing swimming while practicing law is such a great exercise. But, I practice regularly as it benefits me physically and mentally. I was assured that all three of us would win medals in this competition. I am very happy that our dream has finally come true."

In the meantime, Vraj remarked that the family’s future goal is to score medals in international competitions. He explained, “We go to swim regularly. In case any one of us gets bored of consistent swimming, others inspire us to keep going. Therefore, our practice remains unhindered. I am happy that all three of us won medals in the competition held in Jalgaon. Our future target is to get medals in international competitions."

