'Darr' Scene Where Sunny Deol Chases Shah Rukh Khan is a Work of Art, Here's Why

A scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1993 film ‘Darr’ has forced people to stop in their tracks to marvel over its craft. Bollywood’s action films are no longer big on the less-is-more principle but that was what made the chase scene from Darr so thrilling. In it, Sunny Deol chases down SRK for over two minutes with nothing but a tabla serving as the background score. There is no outrageous stunt happening and the scene stays firmly rooted in reality. In fact, till 2014, this scene held the record for the longest chase sequence in Bollywood but was then beaten by Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’, as per an International Business Times report.

Sunny Deol runs after SRK as he sprints through the crowd on a busy road, along the Juhu beach to an alley cramped with houses. When, at one point, SRK rams into an electricity pole, everyone feels it. It’s an errant car that throws Sunny off right after he manages to grab SRK by the collar.

“THIS. WAS. RAW. AS. F***. genuinely F E L T like a chase. Keep an eye out for the hit that Shah Rukh Khan takes on the pole, the stunt man’s tumble, & the stunt dummy at the end. Brilliant stuff!" the Twitter user who shared the scene wrote.

“Thanks for sharing, really mental stuff, I don’t know what kind of camera set-up this was (especially for the chase scenes) and wow this was in 1993 [sic]," wrote a Twitter user. “This is making me nostalgic for old Juhu beach where there was space between the pao bhaji shops!" another user observed.

Manmohan Singh. Dunno if there are any BTS videos of it.— Pramit (@pramitheus) January 8, 2023

Watch the chase scene in the movie Shiva by RGV that was shot in 1990, where goons chase Nagarjuna and his niece in the bylanes of Hyderabad old city. Goosebumps guaranteed.— Varun Bapat (@srihari1979) January 7, 2023

Also, it’s really amazing that this film has two running chases.— Titan Killing Long Term Booty Call (@kallamounee) January 7, 2023

Little known trivia: this was one of the rare sequences to be shot using steadicam back then.The import of steadicam heavily increased after Ram Gopal Varma used it for a college fight sequence in his pathbreaking Shiva.— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) January 7, 2023

Will you be giving the film a re-watch?

