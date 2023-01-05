Darr to Jodhaa Akbar: Twitter User's Ode to Handwritten Letters in Bollywood Films

Older Bollywood films often used a leitmotif of letters. They were often responsible for driving the plot of a romance at a time when sliding into the DMs wasn’t the norm. Though a lot of modern habits get a bad name for the wrong reasons, the lost art of letter-writing does have its old-world charm that’s not quite there in electronic forms of communication. As an ode to the many handwritten letters that enriched the plots of Bollywood films of yesteryears, a Twitter user called Pragyan Mohanty has collated a thread of beautiful handwritings that featured in them.

The films mentioned in the thread are Hum Tum Aur Woh, Prem Patra, Blackmail, Phool, Jodhaa Akbar, Pakeezah, Chandni, Uphaar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Darr and Eklavya. One Twitter user also added the letter written by Jia’s birth mother to Jenny in Kal Ho Na Ho.

Superb penmanship in this poster of Bimal Roy’s Prem Patra (1962) where the titular entity is both the cause of conflict and its resolution. pic.twitter.com/oFvy0jupoh— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

This super spiteful letter in Phool (1993). The handwriting is neat nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/1juZ3R8w7t— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

Nargis’ tragic farewell message to Shahabuddin in Pakeezah (1972). pic.twitter.com/EIBWuGmocQ— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

Uphaar’s (1973) immature, unlettered bride’s endearingly matter-of-fact query when she finally learns to write. (She drew a bird as well.) pic.twitter.com/CAIWrCc5UZ — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

The letter to Kiran in the opening scene of Darr (1993). pic.twitter.com/LX4uO5gDQK— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

Eklavya's emotional request to his son in Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007). pic.twitter.com/oX0LjyPizJ— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

Yeah, that’s a nice looking letter.— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

A Twitter thread recently showed a compilation of still from old and new films showing how newspapers were seen in Hindi cinema during the 1990s. “Newspapers as seen in Hindi films. Some are defunct, some still going strong. And some, are fictional. A thread,” read the tweet by the user named Pragya Mohan. The first picture in the thread is of Shashi Kapoor holding the newspaper Dainik Paigham in his hands, from the 1963 film Ye Dil Kisko Doon. It is followed by a still from the 1973 film Aa Gale Lag Jaa, where veteran actor Om Prakash is seen reading the newspaper with child artiste Kunal Kapoor leaning next to his chair. You can read the whole thread here.

