It seems to be just another casual day flipping pancakes in the Beckham household. Legendary footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham even have the hashtag ‘Pancake Day’ ready to show that this really is a usual day for the two celebrities. In a clip shared by the former footballer on his Instagram handle, he is seen flipping pancakes as his wife stands in the background with her arms on her waist, watching his almost successful attempt. Almost successful because while David was able to land the first flip on the pan, the second landed on his chest. Nonetheless, his caption read, “Told you I still got it, Victoria Beckham."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Turns out the English designer had the perfect comeback for her husband. Victoria Beckham commented, “Perfect tossing!” followed by a tongue-out emoji.

Brazilian Football player Alexandre Pato also wrote, “Be careful with pancakes and Victoria’s face haha."

Some fans also flooded the comment section to share their amusement. While some joked that they loved Victoria’s expressions, others remarked that it seems Victoria already knew what was going to happen but decided to humor him anyway. An Instagram user wrote, “It was as if Victoria Beckham was just waiting for that to happen, she knew, she just knew.”

Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham celebrated the milestone 18th birthday of their son Cruz on Sunday. In an Instagram Stories shared by the English fashion designer, she gave a snap of a rare glimpse into their lavish family dinner night. Their youngest son looked handsome in a gray suit while the former footballer was seen wearing a black suit with a glass of champagne in front of them. Victoria captioned her story, “We can never celebrate you turning 18 enough! We love you so much” She went on to tag her son Cruz Beckham in the celebratory stories.

David and Victoria Beckham met when the Posh Designer was still a Spice Girl. She saw him for the first time during one of his games at the Manchester United lounge. Victoria claimed to have fallen in love with him at that moment. He first fell for her after the footballer watched her perform on television. The two tied the knot in 1999 and since then, they have welcomed four children.

