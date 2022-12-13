'Dead' UP Woman Found Living With Second Husband after First Husband in Jail for Her 'Murder'

In 2016, the Vrindavan Police Station nabbed two men, Sonu Saini and his friend Gopal Saini for the murder of Sonu’s wife Arti Devi. Arti and Sonu had met when she was visiting Mehandipur Balaji temple, Rajasthan. Arti was on this trip along with her father Suraj Prakash Gupta. In 2015, the couple had a court marriage without informing her father, reported Times Now.

As per police records, Arti had disappeared from her rented home in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh in 2015. Her father, who had lodged the FIR, claimed that an unidentified body of a woman was his missing daughter. That was how Sonu and Gopal landed in prison after the police nabbed them. The police officers probing the case were even rewarded Rs 15 thousand.

Both the men used to work at a local eatery at the time when they were booked for murder in 2016. Sonu Saini, now 32, served 18 months jail time while his friend Gopal Saini, 30, was imprisoned for nine months, both accuses of murdering her. Both are now out on bail.

According to Times Now, a police officer said, “The murder charge was added to the FIR in March 2016, against three named accused and Sonu and Gopal were arrested. They were later granted bail by the Allahabad high court.”

Now, six years after the incident, Sonu and Gopal took it upon themselves to track down Arti. The supposedly ‘dead woman’ was found alive and living happily with her second husband in Rajasthan. Sonu and Gopal informed the Mathura Police of her whereabouts. The woman was detained on Sunday and the police have launched a detailed investigation into the situation. The police have also claimed that Arti has been found in possession of two Aadhaar cards. Both carry two different dates of birth.

In a similar incident, a 17-year-old girl’s father filed an FIR in Aligarh on 17 February 2015, that his daughter had gone missing after she went to a local temple. After a few weeks, the girl’s family accused a fellow villager, Vishnu, of kidnapping their daughter, reported OP India. In the meanwhile, Vishnu’s mother gathered evidence to prove her son’s innocence. Seven years later, she eventually tracked down that the missing girl was in fact alive all this while and was living in Agra with her husband.

