'Debt-ridden?' Sabyasachi's Wedding Outfit Ad is Getting Roasted Over 'Sad' Model

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a Bollywood bride favourite: everyone from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma chose the designer for their wedding attires. Therefore, donning a Sabyasachi outfit is considered a marker of wealth. However, one of his recent collections is getting dragged online by people who are taking an ironic dig at the prices of designer clothing. Though models aren’t exactly known for smiling while walking the ramp, a model in one of Sabyasachi’s recent campaigns was deemed as particularly sombre-looking by Internet users.

It is common knowledge that models are often asked to maintain a neutral expression so as not to take away from the outfit they are meant to showcase.

“Man she really doesn’t like wearing Sabyasachi," one Twitter user joked. “When you don’t want to get married to the boy but still agree because you get to wear Sabyasachi wedding outfit," quipped another. “You could wear a Sabyasachi and still be unhappy," wrote one Twitter user.

Man she really doesn’t like wearing Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/b8GmGVnRJX— Shambhav Sharma (@shambhav15) April 6, 2023

When you don’t want to get married to the boy but still agree because you get to wear sabyasachi wedding outfit. pic.twitter.com/m04g0rWYHu— Initnamees (@SeemantiniBose) April 6, 2023

You could wear a sabyasachi and still be unhappy pic.twitter.com/kv0y9dkpVB— Vaibhavi (@justvaibhavi) April 7, 2023

I know why Sabyasachi brides look so sad and gloomy .. they didn’t like his designs pic.twitter.com/2seKiGwhYy— exsecular (@ExSecular) April 7, 2023

The only message I'm getting from this ad is….You could wear a #sabyasachi and still be unhappy pic.twitter.com/LIqZUGGTA2— . (@DopplersMuffin) April 6, 2023

Message is clear: Debt ridden souls cannot even smile on their wedding!Moral: don't spend on a sabyasachi. Buy nice handwoven sarees from a local brand. Zyada mazaa, no sazaa 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Aoi7aQACTB— Khidkiyan Yahan Wahan (@khidkiyan) April 7, 2023

When Sabyasachi gives you the bill after dressing you up for your wedding pic.twitter.com/FMSxFVXhPz— Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu (@scarysouthpaw) April 6, 2023

The bride in the photos is wearing a “Zari embroidered organza saree, silk blouse and veil with hand cut sequins" paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery."

