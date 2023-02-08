Prayagraj: What fire does to gold, the struggle does to a person! This is what happened with Irfan Raj who listened to his heart and created a name for himself on the internet. With more than a million followers on social media, Irfan shares how his dedication to doing the unusual has now earned him several roles in Hindi movies.

Background

This is a story of a young artist who comes from Ahraura village of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. About ten years ago, Irfan’s mother and his elder brother settled in Banaras where they started living in a rented house. Irfan loved dancing but his passion for the art wasn’t approved by society. Due to this, he was even barred from entering the mosque.

However, His mother and elder brother Shera Ahmed always supported him which inspired him to chase his dreams, no matter what. Today, Irfan’s struggle has started paying off as he has earned millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram.

Career

Irfan got the opportunity to perform as a background dancer in movies like ‘Brahmastra’. He even enacted a small role in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ and appeared in a number of web series, namely, Asur, M for Mafia, Country Mafia, etc. He is also invited as a celebrity judge for several fashion shows. He has won the ‘Kashi Yatra Dance Show’ organised by the engineering institute at Banaras Hindu University.

As far as dance is concerned, he attended a month-long dance workshop organised in Ludhiana where he trained himself to get a scholarship. Apart from this, he has organised dancing workshops in cities like Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, and Patna. Recently, YouTube awarded him with Silver Button.

While talking to News 18 Local, the artist said that Irfan is a Raaz (secret). He has so many secrets and talents hidden from people which made him a stronger person today. Aiming to achieve these heights, Irfan said that he wants to keep learning and excelling at the art that has earned him the fame he once dreamt of.

