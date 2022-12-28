Deepfake Video of 'High Elon Musk' Goes Viral Leaving Internet Perplexed

A video which is currently going viral shows a deepfake version of Twitter chief Elon Musk. Uploaded on Twitter by Altcoin Daily, the video has caught eye balls all across social media. The video has been made using an AI to simulate his voice and facial expressions. People have done this before with Elon to scam people. In the video, he can be heard saying that he will be designing 30 new space cars to get people to space. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 3 million views. Right below the video, the uploader wrote, “Reasons this might be Elon Musk: • Likes space • Has smoked weed before • Good energy • Prob would say ‘zooted’." He further mentioned, “Reasons this might NOT be Elon Musk: • Never seen him in a red hat."

“Look at the right ear seen from you and the position it has on the lower part in relation to the nose. Now tell me if it is the same person whose ear is crawled an inch down on his face!" wrote a Twitter user as he posted two images of Musk for comparison. Another person wrote, “It’s like reface app. You seen the Tom cruise guy? Cool. Just like that. Fake."

Meanwhile, Musk recently may or may not have compared himself to Batman watching over Gotham with a pic of the caped crusader shared on Twitter with the caption “Some nights…" Among those who widely roasted the billionaire for the suggestion was ‘The Batman’ co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Quote tweeting the picture of Batman standing on the rooftop of a church on a snowy night, Tomlin wrote “Nope" with a laughing emoji. People on Twitter seemed to agree with him on the fact that Musk is not the hero they need.

People were quick to point out that running Twitter and saving the city of Gotham were not quite the same thing. “Elon I want you to understand that you are exactly the type of rich person that Batman would look down on and consider a vile individual," a Twitter user wrote.

