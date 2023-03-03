Deepika Padukone will be among the A-list celebrities presenting at the 95th Oscars. The actress made this announcement on Thursday after she took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news. The list also includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove. The awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, “#oscars #oscars95."

Since the news hit social media, people have come forward and lauded the actress. “Wow… Presentable will present awards to presentables. Deepika Padukone is presenting awards at the oscars," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Unstoppable! #DeepikaPadukone all set to attend the Oscars 2023 ceremony as a presenter!" Here are a few tweets:

WAKE UP BABE DEEPIKA PADUKONE IS PRESENTING AT THE OSCARS— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) March 2, 2023

the Nathani and Ghesquière duo..if you fuck this up my bhatakti aatma will never stop haunting you— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) March 2, 2023

mother is mothering— kabir (@kabirb24) March 3, 2023

deepika padukone presenting at the oscars FINALLY! pic.twitter.com/kehUQ1XEx5— ! (@naceism) March 2, 2023

WTF DEEPIKA PADUKONE TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 OSCARS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jf0gGDe9Xp— pathaani 🕊️ (@dpobsessed) March 2, 2023

First it was the World Cup and now the Oscars.Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been chosen as one of the presenters at the upcoming Oscars 2023 ceremony to be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in the US. @deepikapadukone #eastfnnews #eastfmcelebs pic.twitter.com/lJ2dPuriLA— East FM Kenya (@EastFMKenya) March 3, 2023

Another day. Another glory. Deepika Padukone, the superstar 💙 pic.twitter.com/E0iivqyfZZ— Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) March 2, 2023

Some amazing, also some unexpected names out there! Who all are cheering for #DeepikaPadukone?#Oscars pic.twitter.com/ltaWPsbJEL— Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) March 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, couldn’t control his excitement and dropped a series of clap emojis on her post. Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, wrote, “Boom."

