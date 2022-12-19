Deepika Padukone Unveiling Golden Trophy at FIFA World Cup Brings Cheer to Desi Internet

Amid the controversy surrounding Pathaan, Deepika Padukone unveiled the golden trophy before the FIFA World Cup 2022 final while Shah Rukh Khan joined the experts to talk about the nail-biting match between Argentina and France. Deepika, who has been receiving sexist hate on social media platforms over Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ song, was seen alongside legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the unveiling ceremony.

Indians, of course, loved the sight as a beaming Deepika appeared in a suave avatar and photos and videos of her next to the golden trophy went viral on the Internet. “Aren’t we all proud? Deepika Padukone, you all. The Queen," wrote one Twitter user.

“You want to boycott her? It will never happen Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to get the honor of unveiling the FIFA trophy representing LV as their first Indian global brand ambassador. Your favs could never!" wrote one fan.

Deepika Padukone the first Indian to unveil the FIFA world cup trophy ❤️#DeepikaPadukone #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/le80hUqNAj— Neelima Kulkarni (@starneelima) December 18, 2022

#WorldCup trophy arrived at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk, escorted by Indian actor Deepika Padukone and Spanish World Cup winner Iker Casillas. Making India proud at FIFA even though we can't play the game well. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xNk54SeCn8— Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) December 18, 2022

.@deepikapadukone at the FIFA world Cup finale. She is there because she deserves to be there…. No amount of manufactured trolling can dent her prestige and honour. pic.twitter.com/WgA4cd5P5X — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 18, 2022

You want to boycott her?It will never happenDeepika Padukone is the first Indian to get the honor of unveiling the FIFA trophy representing LV as their first Indian global brand ambassador. Your favs could never! #DeepikaPadukone #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4BVtCkvSYm— (@eshajayasrii) December 18, 2022

Tomorrow morning I'll be tuning in to the FIFA world cup final with my whole family to watch Deepika Padukone unveil the trophy. What a proud moment that will be❤️ pic.twitter.com/WV8drLIJN9— Jenni (@Glitterycrazen) December 18, 2022

so proud of deepika padukone for unveiling the world cup trophy at the fifa world cup qatar 2022 pic.twitter.com/eWCDl1Zf3j— hourly deepika (@hourlydeepika) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, SRK joined legendary footballer Wayne Rooney to discuss all things football and Pathaan.

