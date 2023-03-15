Deepika Padukone gave Desis a proud moment with her graceful presence at the Oscars 2023, where she introduced ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ which went on to win the award for the Best Original Song. Deepika introduced the song with a fun little speech where she called it a " total banger" and her immaculate outfit also won praises on Desi Twitter.

A phenomenon that has often been unfairly criticised- non-native English speakers consciously or unconsciously switching accents, also known as code-switching- was not a point of contention when it came to Deepika, since she stuck to her original accent throughout. Twitter has found it praiseworthy.

One of the many reasons to love Deepika Padukone’s intro: no fake American accent pic.twitter.com/ioOihqB6WF— Ramnath (@rmnth) March 13, 2023

I just want to appreciate the fact that Deepika Padukone did not code switch and change her accent while presenting at the Oscar's— Farshꙮgar (@farshogar_) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone’s unapologetic indian accent was perhaps the most attractive thing about her at the Oscar’s last night.Not pandering to the west while gleaming confidence through her roots (& being so happy in the moment) is what makes her so divaesque. More power to you, woman— omair (@omairSTOP) March 13, 2023

I will always love Deepika Padukone for being authentic never putting on a fake accent and her laugh and that smile man…so in love with her #DeepikaAtOscars— Jenni (@Glitterycrazen) March 13, 2023

Really loved how Deepika Padukone did not fake an accent. Why can't one just be themselves?— Sailing Cloud (@twinitisha) March 13, 2023

My heart can't take the pride and happiness I am feeling for Deepika. Flaunting your authentic accent, with a radiant smile and looking like an angel.You will always be famous DEEPIKA PADUKONE #DeepikaAtOscars pic.twitter.com/BOPiKZpbH0— Hold me like that Oscar Dp (@TarVampirehunt) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone was so charming as a presenter. No pretension, no fake accent and not a hint of it being her first time on that global stage. I can’t imagine any other Bollywood actor coming across as so effortless.— . (@TandooriCutlet) March 13, 2023

Deepika also teared up after composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose walked up to the stage to accept the Oscar. “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation… In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger," she said in part of her speech.

