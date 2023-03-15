CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » Deepika Padukone Wins Praise For Not Putting on 'Fake Accent' During Oscars 2023 Speech
2-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Wins Praise For Not Putting on 'Fake Accent' During Oscars 2023 Speech

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 09:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Deepika Padukone poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. (Credits: Reuters)

Deepika Padukone's Oscars 2023 speech is winning praise for- apart from other things- the star's authentic Desi accent.

Deepika Padukone gave Desis a proud moment with her graceful presence at the Oscars 2023, where she introduced ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ which went on to win the award for the Best Original Song. Deepika introduced the song with a fun little speech where she called it a " total banger" and her immaculate outfit also won praises on Desi Twitter.

A phenomenon that has often been unfairly criticised- non-native English speakers consciously or unconsciously switching accents, also known as code-switching- was not a point of contention when it came to Deepika, since she stuck to her original accent throughout. Twitter has found it praiseworthy.

Deepika also teared up after composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose walked up to the stage to accept the Oscar. “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation… In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger," she said in part of her speech.

