Deepika Padukone's Dance in 'Besharam Rang' From 'Pathaan' is Now an All-Purpose Meme

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ had its first song ‘Besharam Rang’ drop yesterday and the hype is real. The sensual number, hotly anticipated since those photos of SRK and Deepika started going around on social media, has already inspired a slew of hot takes. From comparisons to Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Ghunghroo’ to the beat sounding like that of ‘Makeba’ by Jain, ‘Besharam Rang’ currently has all the attention of eagle-eyed Bollywood fans.

Deepika Padukone’s look and moves have stolen the show, although SRK remains a tough contender without having much room to perform in the song. From their outfits to Shah Rukh’s washboard abs ala ‘Dard-e-disco’ in ‘Om Shanti Om’ redux, there’s a lot to unpack here. But one particular move- Deepika’s slow ‘twerk’, to be specific- has become an all-purpose meme. While many trolled it and called it “cringe", others appreciated it. The dance has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

iPhone app icons when you long press on them pic.twitter.com/oKI6s1UYwo— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 12, 2022

me thinking about shawarma pic.twitter.com/FaTDna5iS3— gordon (@gordonramashray) December 12, 2022

Pan Parag Lux Chintu chips award guaranteed for the best choreographer 🙄 pic.twitter.com/0C1ibMb99w— Badass Dad 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) December 12, 2022

What was the choreographer, director and my fav Deepika Padukone thinking? The background dance acts are funnier 😀 Mata aagayi hai sab main. #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/VpzbAEyGzb — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) December 12, 2022

They got Deepika looking like THAT and couldn’t hire a good choreographer???— AB (@AB_Singh7) December 12, 2022

Every one looking at Deepika and looking at the background dancers, what's happening? Am so confused… what's going on… https://t.co/OAi93pa6D1— Romi 💞💞 (@Priowned) December 12, 2022

Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter handle and posted the song. Along with the track, he wrote, “Seeing her, you know… beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here- https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here - https://t.co/F4TpXizgYzCelebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/zGmHULJ9Ul— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 12, 2022

SRK and Deepika were last paired together in Happy New Year, which came out in 2014.

