The 95th Academy Awards were special for Indians as RRR’s Naatu Naatu and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers bagged the coveted Oscar. The event was even more memorable because of the presence of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. She introduced the Naatu Naatu onstage before its grand live rendition. Deepika Padukone described the song as a total banger before the dancers took to the stage. Her heartwarming speech won many hearts on the internet. Now a popular Canadian DJ has turned her speech into a rap song.

A DJ known as Sickick, used the words "total banger" from Deepika’s speech and merged it with a catchy beat to produce an out-of-the-box rap song. While sharing the rap song on Instagram, SickKick wrote, “I was watching the Oscars and heard Deepika Padukone’s incredible speech and got really inspired to create this little piece of music…total banger."

Sickick’s post has gained traction on social media with over 178,000 likes on Instagram. Users have praised Sickick for producing the masterful rap song. One user wrote, “Stop. Because it’s illegal to be that good.”

A social media user commented, “This one is da bomb!!! Can we get the full version please?” “Nope! We’re gonna need a WHOLE ass track. I can’t just keep playing this on loop like this,” read another comment.

Within no time the video went viral, so much so that Deepika Padukone herself shared the clip on her Instagram Story with a sticker that read, ‘Total Banger’.

Deepika Padukone has impressed many fans with how she carried herself at the 2023 Oscars. For the main event, Deepika Padukone slipped into a stunning off-the-shoulder black gown by the label Louis Vuitton. She accentuated her look with matching velvet gloves. For jewellery, the fashionista opted for a lovely Cartier necklace that featured a stunning pear-shaped yellow diamond in the centre.

Meanwhile, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song has made history by winning the Oscar for best original song at the 95th Academy Awards. The catchy song features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The two protagonists break into spectacular hook steps and defeat their rivals with their dizzying moves. Naatu Naatu is the first song ever from an Indian movie to win an Oscar.

