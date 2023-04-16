Dejected RCB Fan Who Drank Pepsi After Team’s Loss in IPL Gets Sweet Surprise

Even though the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has never won a trophy in the league’s 15-year history, the team’s dedicated fan base continues to support them through thick and thin. The RCB fans, sometimes known as the Red Army, remain loyal to the team and its players, despite not experiencing a winning moment yet. However, their recent victory against Delhi Capitals on Saturday was a glimmer of hope and excitement for the fans, but there was one particular moment that stood out among the rest. A devoted RCB fan, whose earlier Twitter post showed him drinking Pepsi in dejection after their last LSG defeat, received a massive surprise from the soft drink brand! And this surely had some ardent RCB fans on social media feeling envious of this boy’s good fortune!

After RCB’s heartbreaking last-ball defeat to LSG on April 11, a Twitter user named Jyotsana shared a photo of her brother, who appeared dejected and sad while holding a Pepsi in his hand. She joked in her caption, “My brother is so dramatic…RCB lost and he’s drinking Pepsi like this…" However, little did the RCB fan know that his sorrowful moment would soon turn into a happy surprise.

My brother is so dramebaazRCB lost and he is drinking pepsi like this wtf!! pic.twitter.com/eO70iQo7lJ— Jyotsana (@diimplegirll) April 10, 2023

The soft drink giant gave him the chance to catch the live action at Chinnaswamy stadium as RCB faced off against DC. The young fan was ecstatic and even held up a placard that read, “Thank you Pepsi," which the company later shared on Twitter. The post quickly became popular on social media, with a large number of people reacting to it, including the creation of memes and the expected jealous comments.

On the other hand, RCB lived up to the young fan’s expectations as their skipper, Virat Kohli, continued his excellent form in the ongoing 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the 20th match of the season between RCB and Delhi Capitals on April 15, Kohli scored his third half-century in four matches. The 34-year-old top-scored for his team, making 50 runs off just 34 balls. It was Kohli’s quick innings at the start that allowed RCB to post a respectable total of 174 runs, losing only six wickets. The team successfully defended their score, breaking their losing streak and returning to their winning ways.

