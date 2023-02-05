Ladies, take note! The latest national crush has finally joined the dating app after recurring requests left him with no other choice but to ‘oblige’. He won several hearts in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand after notching a ton off 54 deliveries that made him the fifth batsman to do so. However, this wasn’t the only batting spectacle that has made fans fall in love with him. The young batsman has been grabbing the cynosure for multiple records and an attractive personality that has made him become a ‘fan-favourite’ eventually.

His fan-following came to the fore at the Narendra Modi Stadium where Gill was toying with the New Zealand bowlers. A woman stood with a placard to cheer for the 23-year-old batsman that read, “Tinder, Shubham se match karado". This went viral in no time and Tinder ensured to not miss the beat by placing hoardings in Nagpur, which will host the first Test between India and Australia from February 9.

Didi ka match karado koi pic.twitter.com/wDF99VpEaz— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 1, 2023

Even veteran pacer, Umesh Yadav, tried to take a dig at Gill as he posted photos of several advertisement hoardings put up by Tinder and wrote, “Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, Shubman Gill ab to dekh le". And it looks like the Punjabi batsman is all in after so many requests!

Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le pic.twitter.com/9iaW2BBtZY— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 3, 2023

Gill took to his social media platforms to come up with a banger! He posted a video of the Tinder match requests that ‘made him’ finally join the online dating application. Gill stepped in with his usual swag to announce his arrival on Tinder with a cool bio that went like ‘Tera hero idhar hai.’ “Dekh to liya, ab tum dekho theek se," he said in the caption. And his wink at the end got us all!

Haven’t you seen him yet?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here