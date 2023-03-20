A college dean recently caused a stir when he sent a mail to students sharing his wife’s YouTube channel link and encouraging them to check it out. The post went viral on social media, with some users referring to it as ‘Sacha Pyaar,’ while others criticised the user who shared the dean’s mail for not protecting his anonymity and exploiting the situation for internet fame.

A social media user named Saurabh Sharma shared a screenshot of an email sent by the dean of FMS (Faculty of Management Studies), a Delhi-based business school, to 16 student batches, promoting his wife’s new song on her YouTube channel. The email, titled “One Moment in Time," contained a link to the song she had recently sung. The tweet also revealed that this was not the first time the dean had shared his wife’s YouTube channel link with students as there was another mail to students with the message, “As mentioned in today’s class, I am sharing the following…". The tweet sparked a debate on social media regarding the privacy of the dean and his wife.

Dean of FMS Delhi spamming 16 batches of FMS with his wife’s YouTube channel link pic.twitter.com/pN1PQaNCLs— Saurabh Sharma (@randomusements) March 19, 2023

Some social media users criticised the Twitter user who shared the dean’s email for doxxing him and suggested that it would be better to simply tell him the emails are annoying or ignore them altogether. One user commented, “I have a total of 3 emails from him. I don’t have the above. Is it mildly annoying? Yes. Can we ignore it? Probably yes, given I check that mailbox once a week”. “How irritable and impatient have we become that we now need to make these kind of tweets demeaning an otherwise capable individual? Didn’t know checking a spam takes so much hardships that such public shaming tweets are being made. A really disappointing approach,” pointed out the other.

I have a total of 3 emails from him. I don’t have the above.Is it mildly annoying? Yes. Can we ignore it? Probably yes, given I check that mailbox once a week. — Husbanding (@tapanwaval) March 19, 2023

And you are doxxing him. Why 😔If it is annoying, tell him or ignore — Sarkarstic (@I_Am_Parijat) March 19, 2023

How irritable and impatient have we become that we now need to make these kind of tweets demeaning an otherwise capable individual? Didn’t know checking a spam takes so much hardships that such public shaming tweets are being made. A really disappointing approach— Somshankar Chowdhury (@somshankar_25) March 19, 2023

On the other hand, some users took a light-hearted approach to the tweet, praising the dean for being a devoted husband. One user commented “Sacha Pyaar…" while another remarked, “If your man isn’t sharing your new blogs with all his portfolio company founders, is he even your man?" Some even joked that it could be the wife who is sending the emails on his behalf.

Sacha pyaar …— Bimal (@BimalRebba) March 19, 2023

If your man isn’t sending your new blogs to all his portfolio company founders, is he even your man?— Tanmay Yadav | Superb Capital (@yeatzus) March 19, 2023

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here