Delhi Cop Loses 46 Kg in 8 Months, Read His Fat to Fit Story

There is a saying, “If there is a will, there is a way.” A senior Delhi police officer was recently felicitated by the police commissioner Sanjay Arora for shedding around 46 kg weight in eight months. Jitendra Mani Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro), weighed around 130 kilograms and faced several health issues. Diabetes, high blood pressure and increased cholesterol levels put the officer’s health at constant risk.

Due to this, he decided to change his lifestyle habits. Speaking to the Hindi daily LokSatya, he said that he set the goal to walk 4.5 lakh steps every month and in the last eight months he has walked over 32 lakh steps. The officer also gave credit to his superiors and colleagues for their constant support.

Are you curious about his diet plan? Let’s share it with you.

According to several news portals, Jitendra Mani started walking 15,000 steps daily and ate healthier food than junk. His diet plan included cutting carbohydrates in his food and drink, a fruit salad diet, having a salad before his lunch, instead of aerated drinks he opted for drinking coconut water or buttermilk in the afternoon, having green vegetables and grams with a chapati or two in lunch. For dinner, he had vegetable soup.

Following the diet, he lost 12 inches from his waist and brought down his cholesterol levels to fifth. The officer now weighs 84 kilograms.

Earlier, Vivek Raj Singh Kurkrele, DIG of Law and Order in Assam, shed 43 kilograms. The police officer shared his story on Instagram. He stated that even after the rigorous training of NPA, he passed out with a weight of 104 kg, which was a big achievement for him.

The excerpt from the long caption read: “During earlier days of service, serving in difficult Naxal areas of Bihar made me gain weight again and I reached up to 138 Kg.”

He also stated that his eating habits were the main reason for his weight gain.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here