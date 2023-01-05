Delhi Cop Stops Street Artist from Playing in Connaught Place, Gets Flak on Twitter

When wandering around the streets of Delhi, artists and musicians, singing and playing music make the city even more delightful. There are often times when people gather around to listen to these people. However, a recently video which is currently going viral shows a cop bashing one of such artists and asking him to move away. Uploaded on Twitter by user Rajesh Thailang, the video is a very short one in which you can see a police man can be seen asking the musician to get up and move away. The musician can be seen holding his guitar and sitting on the floor.

There is also a crowd surrounding the man. Both of them can be seen arguing in the video. “Watched this clip on Instagram.

@DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame !!!" read the caption. Have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 155K views. “So many cities across the world have artists playing up on the streets and they are appreciated and never bothered by the Govt. Authorities or Police. Sadly, in India all the restrictions are imposed on common man or artists and not on Politicians spewing venom in Public. Shame!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “They’re much better than beggars. They make our street journey enjoyable. We shouldn’t treat them like this. Chances are high that these are non income source unlike beggars."

One person wrote, “In European countries it is common seen performing music in public. But in India neither we fallow their civic rules nor we implemented our own norms. In Europe we do not see any pet dog poof and spiting’s on streets, they fallow the norms set strictly to keep clean streets !"

Here are a few responses:

Super sad! What’s appreciated and encouraged elsewhere is treated as trash in a country which probably has the biggest pool of the most awesome people 😊— varun (@varun2210anand) January 5, 2023

They don’t clear the high profile encroachments and make the dominance felt over the weaker ones! Such artists perform even in the streets and tube stations of London , don’t understand why the fuss in Delhi!— ARJUN JAGADEESH (@arjunjagadeesh) January 5, 2023

Reminded me of the scene from the movie #Rockstar— Vik (@Gamadia) January 4, 2023

Public places par susu allowed hain, guitar kaise baja liya ????— Gaurav (@thatsGaurav4u) January 4, 2023

Why India is still in Developing list category ,, why the ranking of Happiness degrading,, it shows up this example,, why India not progress, due to this corrupt,old British mentality policing,,— अमन सिंह (@AmanSingh1826) January 4, 2023

Some people also supported the Delhi Police.

