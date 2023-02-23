There is no shortage of talent in India, and the internet has made it much easier for people to showcase their abilities. Now, a video showing a Delhi policeman’s signing talent has struck a chord with social media users. The video features a cop named Rajat Rathor singing a beautiful rendition of the song ‘Roke Na Ruke Naina’ from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the video, the officer can be seen singing the song at a gathering with the help of two other officers who play instruments for him.

The skilled officer plays the guitar on stage while passionately crooning the track. The text in the video reads, “Pov: You are following your passion and duty at the same time”. “Roke Na Ruke Naina. One of my fav compositions,” read the caption posted with the video,

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Rathor (@rajat.rathor.rj)

Composed by Amaal Mallik, Roke Na Ruke Naina originally features Arijit Singh’s vocals and lyrics by Kumaar

The video amassed over 1.5 million views as of now. The cop’s beautiful voice impressed many on the internet including the song’s composer Amaal Mallik and lyricist Kumaar. Amaal commented “Incredible, thank you”, while Kumaar wrote, “Kya baat hai”. Apart from them, one of the users wrote, “OMG, this is amazing”. Another user wrote, “Listening to this on repeat. Love it”. One more user wrote, “This is fantastic”.

This is not the first time Mr Rathor showcased his talent on social media. He previously shared another video of him performing at an event where he performed KK’s playlist. In the video, the officer can be seen singing his heart out, while the audience is seen enjoying the music in the background. The caption read, “Tu Hi meri shab hai * Zara sa. Yes, that KK and Emraan Duo forever. Thank you for making Our childhood beautiful. Always cheerful and immense experience to perform in uniform”. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Rathor (@rajat.rathor.rj)

Previously, another cop from Pune went viral for his musical skills. A video of the constable named Sagar Ghorpade singing a beautiful rendition of ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’ from the movie Murder 2 went viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Ghorpade-Artist/Musician (@sagarghorpadeofficial)

Reacting to the clip, social media users showered praises on the policeman’s singing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here