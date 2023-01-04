Delhi Driver Stops Bus in Middle Of The Road to Take Chai Break. Yes, Really

Indians and their love for tea is something that we are all well aware of. For most people, their days have an incomplete start if they miss out on this hot cup of tea, especially during the winter season. The love for tea is so much here that there are numerous stalls set up at every nook and corner to serve tea. But how far do you believe someone can go for a cup of tea? A bus driver is seen in a video that has recently appeared on the internet stopping a bus in the middle of the road so he can fetch a hot cup of tea while causing traffic congestion.

Two days ago, a user by the name of Shubh posted this video to Twitter with the caption “men.” The driver’s craving for tea created massive traffic and left people honking irately, as seen in the video. The video starts off with a man saying that the driver of the DTC bus halted the vehicle in the middle of the road. The camera then pans around to the driver, who is seen sprinting back to the vehicle and crossing the divider to board it while holding a cup of tea. The Sudama tea stall located close to Kamla Nagar market, which is well-known among Delhi University students, can be recognised as the scene of the video from the voiceover.

The video garnered over 67,100 views and more than 3,000 likes. The comments section of the video had mixed responses where some people found this video funny, some said that the driver was being irresponsible and some mentioned the hype around the Sudama tea stall.

One user wrote, “The only kind of drink and drive I approve of.”

The only kind of drink and drive I approve of.— Sandeep Yadav (@Sandeeplex) January 3, 2023

Another user commented, “Can’t blame him though. I even saw police jeeps stopping in middle of the road. Sudhama’s chai is just that good. When in DU, Must try this”

Can’t blame him though. I even saw police jeeps stopping in middle of the road. Sudhama’s chai is just that good. When in DU, Must try this 😇 https://t.co/YbLOVjWtpa— Harsha Reddy (@LeoHarsha10) January 2, 2023

On a more serious note, one user wrote, “All fun and games until you’re stuck in an ambulance behind that bus.”

All fun and games until you're stuck in an ambulance behind that bus.— Tarun Raju (@btarunr) January 3, 2023

Earlier last month, a video from Pakistan had also gone viral which showed a train take an unscheduled halt and the driver’s assistant getting off to buy a packet of yoghurt.

